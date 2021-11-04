ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 04 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      02-11-2021   04-11-2021   1500%(iii)      29-10-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd           02-11-2021   04-11-2021   15%(i)          29-10-2021
United Bank Ltd                  02-11-2021   04-11-2021   40%(iii)        29-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#    03-11-2021   05-11-2021                                  05-11-2021
Atlas Insurance Ltd              03-11-2021   05-11-2021   25%(i)          01-11-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd       03-11-2021   05-11-2021   50%(i)          01-11-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd            05-11-2021   07-11-2021   50%(iii)        03-11-2021
The Searle Company Ltd           02-11-2021   08-11-2021   20%(F),30%B     29-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd               05-11-2021   08-11-2021   40%(i)          03-11-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd     05-11-2021   09-11-2021   260%(iii)       03-11-2021
Avanceon Ltd#                    03-11-2021   10-11-2021                                  10-11-2021
Bata Pakistan Ltd                08-11-2021   10-11-2021   1000%(i)        04-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      09-11-2021   11-11-2021   1870%(iii)      05-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd          09-11-2021   11-11-2021   345%(i)         05-11-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           09-11-2021   11-11-2021   15%(iii)        05-11-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                  09-11-2021   11-11-2021   20%(iii)        05-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     09-11-2021   11-11-2021   37.50%(iii)     05-11-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      10-11-2021   12-11-2021   17.50%(i)       08-11-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                  10-11-2021   12-11-2021   20%(iii)        08-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              10-11-2021   12-11-2021   800%(ii)        08-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                     10-11-2021   12-11-2021   45%(iii)        08-11-2021
Atlas Honda Ltd                  10-11-2021   12-11-2021   120%(i)         08-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd#     09-11-2021   15-11-2021                                  15-11-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd        11-11-2021   15-11-2021   15%(iii)        09-11-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                  12-11-2021   16-11-2021   15%(i)          10-11-2021
Saif Power Ltd                   12-11-2021   16-11-2021   20%(i)          10-11-2021
TPL Properties Ltd               11-11-2021   17-11-2021   20%B            09-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd#                 15-11-2021   17-11-2021                                  17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd            11-11-2021   18-11-2021   18.063754%B     09-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam
Textile Mills Ltd                13-11-2021   20-11-2021   NIL                            20-11-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd.#                    14-11-2021   20-11-2021                                  20-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                  16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                            23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba           16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                            23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd            16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10%(F)          12-11-2021     23-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd       23-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                            25-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd            19-11-2021   26-11-2021   60%(F)          17-11-2021     26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                        19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                            26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd#                 20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                  26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba            20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                            26-11-2021
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd                     20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                            26-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                  20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd      20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd        25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                            26-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd            26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6%R*            24-11-2021
First Equity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)           09-12-2021     21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900%(F)         21-12-2021     30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

COP26 coalition worth $130trn vows to put climate at heart of finance

Fed rolls out bond-buying ‘taper’

WEF postpones China event

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Read more stories