India thrash Afghanistan to stay alive in T20 World Cup

ABU DHABI: Rohit Sharma smashed 74 and Ravichandran Ashwin returned figures of 2-14 as India hammered Afghanistan by 66 runs to stay alive at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Sharma and KL Rahul, who made 69, put on 140 runs for the opening wicket to guide India to an imposing 210 for two after being invited to bat first in a must-win Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi after losing their opening two games.

Misfiring India not reaching for calculators in win-or-bust clash

In reply, Afghanistan finished on 144 for seven with Karim Janat unbeaten on 42.

They remain in the hunt for a semi-final spot along with New Zealand and India with Pakistan having already qualified.