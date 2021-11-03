ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.2%)
BR30 21,835 Increased By ▲ 450.33 (2.11%)
KSE100 47,136 Increased By ▲ 22.89 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,322 Decreased By ▼ -21.23 (-0.12%)
World

Spain's October jobless falls 0.02% from September to 3.26mn

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell 0.02% in October from September, or by 734 people, as a decline in unemployment slowed sharply from previous months and left 3.26 million out of work, the Labour Ministry said on Wednesday.

Still, the data marks the eighth consecutive month of falling jobless figures and the first time unemployment has fallen in October since 1975, the ministry said.

Spain added 102,474 net jobs over the month, while some 48,512 people left a national furlough scheme to leave 190,718 supported by the programme, separate data from the Social Security Ministry showed.

Spain jobless

