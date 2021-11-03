Spain's October jobless falls 0.02% from September to 3.26mn

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell 0.02% in October from September, or by 734 people, as a decline in unemployment slowed sharply from previous months and left 3.26 million out of work, the Labour Ministry said on Wednesday.

Still, the data marks the eighth consecutive month of falling jobless figures and the first time unemployment has fallen in October since 1975, the ministry said.

Spain added 102,474 net jobs over the month, while some 48,512 people left a national furlough scheme to leave 190,718 supported by the programme, separate data from the Social Security Ministry showed.