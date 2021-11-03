ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
Sports

Scotland's Tierney could be fit for World Cup qualifiers, says coach

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney could be fit to face Moldova and Denmark in this month's World Cup qualifiers, coach Steve Clarke said.

Tierney, who was included in Clarke's squad on Tuesday, missed the last three games for Premier League club Arsenal due to a bruised ankle.

Scotland are second in Group F and will qualify for the Qatar 2022 playoffs if they win against Moldova on Nov. 12. They host Denmark on Nov. 15.

"I think Kieran will be on the plane and, if he's on the plane, he'll be fit," Clarke told reporters on Tuesday.

"That's my opinion but look, you have to respect the club - and the club are telling us he's working his way back to fitness.

"They're hopeful he could be involved this weekend (against Watford) but if he (only) gets a few days training in, then fine. We don't play until a week on Friday, so he's got time on his side. I expect that Kieran will be fit."

World Cup qualifiers Kieran Tierney Steve Clarke

