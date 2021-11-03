ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,929 Increased By ▲ 10.75 (0.22%)
BR30 21,750 Increased By ▲ 365.98 (1.71%)
KSE100 47,133 Increased By ▲ 20.07 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,301 Decreased By ▼ -42.24 (-0.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA-133 by-polls: Jamshed Cheema challenges rejection of nomination papers

  • PTI leaders says his nomination papers were cancelled by the RO as the proposer is not a resident of NA-133
BR Web Desk Updated 03 Nov 2021

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Cheema has challenged the rejection of his nomination papers by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the appellate tribunal, it was reported on Wednesday.

Cheema is contesting by-polls from Lahore's NA-133 Constituency.

In his plea, Cheema stated that his nomination papers were cancelled by the returning officer (RO) as the proposer is not a resident of NA-133. He added that proposer Bilal Hussain belongs to the same Union Council from where he has filed the nomination papers.

NA-133 by-election: PTI awards ticket to Jamshed Cheema

The PTI candidate requested the tribunal to turn down the RO’s decision and allow him to contest the polls. The tribunal adjourned the case for hearing till November 9.

Earlier, the ECP rejected the nomination papers of Cheema and his wife, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, who is a covering candidate for the by-elections.

The ECP had stated that the nomination papers of both did not belong to the proposed constituency.

NA-133 Lahore by-election: Nomination papers of PTI candidates rejected

Cheema had recently resigned from the post of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Food Security to contest the by-elections. The polling for Lahore's NA-133 by-election will be held on December 5. The seat fell vacant after senior PML-N leader and MNA Mohammad Pervaiz Malik passed away last month.

At least 21 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the ECP to contest by-polls in NA-133. PML-N’s Shaista Pervaiz Malik, and PPP’s Chaudhry Aslam Gill are among the candidates who have filed nomination papers with the RO for the by-poll in NA-133.

Election Commission of Pakistan nomination papers appellate tribunal Jamshed Cheema

Comments

1000 characters

NA-133 by-polls: Jamshed Cheema challenges rejection of nomination papers

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Three sectors: €129m financial co-op pact inked with Germany

Electoral reforms: Allies put their weight behind PM

Read more stories