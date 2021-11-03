NA-133 by-polls: Jamshed Cheema challenges rejection of nomination papers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Cheema has challenged the rejection of his nomination papers by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the appellate tribunal, it was reported on Wednesday.

Cheema is contesting by-polls from Lahore's NA-133 Constituency.

In his plea, Cheema stated that his nomination papers were cancelled by the returning officer (RO) as the proposer is not a resident of NA-133. He added that proposer Bilal Hussain belongs to the same Union Council from where he has filed the nomination papers.

The PTI candidate requested the tribunal to turn down the RO’s decision and allow him to contest the polls. The tribunal adjourned the case for hearing till November 9.

Earlier, the ECP rejected the nomination papers of Cheema and his wife, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, who is a covering candidate for the by-elections.

The ECP had stated that the nomination papers of both did not belong to the proposed constituency.

Cheema had recently resigned from the post of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Food Security to contest the by-elections. The polling for Lahore's NA-133 by-election will be held on December 5. The seat fell vacant after senior PML-N leader and MNA Mohammad Pervaiz Malik passed away last month.

At least 21 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the ECP to contest by-polls in NA-133. PML-N’s Shaista Pervaiz Malik, and PPP’s Chaudhry Aslam Gill are among the candidates who have filed nomination papers with the RO for the by-poll in NA-133.