Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
02 Nov 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (November 1, 2021).
=========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=========================================================================================
Memon Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 500 13.50
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 13.50
BMA Capital Bank AL-Habib 6,082,230 70.50
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 6,082,230 70.50
BMA Capital Engro Fertilizers 95,000 71.42
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 95,000 71.42
Growth Sec. Fauji Cement 50,000 20.10
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 20.10
EFG Hermes Fauji Fertilizer 250 104.50
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 250 104.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani First National Equity 50,000 8.59
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 8.59
Adam Sec. Ghani Global Glass 500 16.99
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 16.99
Darson Sec. Ghani Global Holding 500 34.15
Seven Star Sec. 27,000 31.42
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 27,500 31.47
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Gul Ahmed 1,000 51.25
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 51.25
BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 43,906 126.84
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 43,906 126.84
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Int. Steels 4,000 79.76
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 79.76
Seven Star Sec. Loads Limited 10,000 16.14
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 16.14
Fortune Sec. Lucky Cement 150,000 700.00
Foundation Sec. 8,500 805.00
MRA Sec. 1,000 801.00
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 159,500 706.23
M. M. M. A. Khanani Mari Petroleum Co. 500 1,796.85
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 1,796.85
Trust Securities Millat Tractors 1 904.50
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1 904.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pioneer Cement 93,000 100.24
Rahat Securities 2,000 101.50
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 95,000 100.27
D.J.M. Sec. Power Cement Limited 3,000 7.75
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 7.75
Darson Sec. Service Ind. 400 510.00
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 400 510.00
Axis Global Systems Ltd. 50 698.50
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 50 698.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Tariq Glass 5,000 109.18
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 109.18
Axis Global Telecard Ltd. 23,500 16.93
B&B Sec. 30,000 17.19
MRA Sec. 10,000 17.15
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 63,500 17.09
Growth Sec. Thatta Cement Co. 5,000 25.50
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 25.50
Darson Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 500 17.50
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 17.50
Axis Global TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500 122.60
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 122.60
Venus Securities Worldcall Telecom 49,500 2.38
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 49,500 2.38
=========================================================================================
Total Turnover 6,747,337
=========================================================================================
