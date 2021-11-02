KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (November 1, 2021).

========================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================= Memon Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 500 13.50 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 13.50 BMA Capital Bank AL-Habib 6,082,230 70.50 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 6,082,230 70.50 BMA Capital Engro Fertilizers 95,000 71.42 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 95,000 71.42 Growth Sec. Fauji Cement 50,000 20.10 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 20.10 EFG Hermes Fauji Fertilizer 250 104.50 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 250 104.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani First National Equity 50,000 8.59 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 8.59 Adam Sec. Ghani Global Glass 500 16.99 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 16.99 Darson Sec. Ghani Global Holding 500 34.15 Seven Star Sec. 27,000 31.42 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 27,500 31.47 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Gul Ahmed 1,000 51.25 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 51.25 BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 43,906 126.84 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 43,906 126.84 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Int. Steels 4,000 79.76 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 79.76 Seven Star Sec. Loads Limited 10,000 16.14 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 16.14 Fortune Sec. Lucky Cement 150,000 700.00 Foundation Sec. 8,500 805.00 MRA Sec. 1,000 801.00 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 159,500 706.23 M. M. M. A. Khanani Mari Petroleum Co. 500 1,796.85 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 1,796.85 Trust Securities Millat Tractors 1 904.50 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1 904.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pioneer Cement 93,000 100.24 Rahat Securities 2,000 101.50 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 95,000 100.27 D.J.M. Sec. Power Cement Limited 3,000 7.75 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 7.75 Darson Sec. Service Ind. 400 510.00 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 400 510.00 Axis Global Systems Ltd. 50 698.50 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 50 698.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Tariq Glass 5,000 109.18 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 109.18 Axis Global Telecard Ltd. 23,500 16.93 B&B Sec. 30,000 17.19 MRA Sec. 10,000 17.15 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 63,500 17.09 Growth Sec. Thatta Cement Co. 5,000 25.50 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 25.50 Darson Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 500 17.50 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 17.50 Axis Global TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500 122.60 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 122.60 Venus Securities Worldcall Telecom 49,500 2.38 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 49,500 2.38 ========================================================================================= Total Turnover 6,747,337 =========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021