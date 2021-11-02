ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 02 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (November 1, 2021).

=========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================
Member                            Company                             Turnover      Rates
Name                                                                 of Shares
=========================================================================================
Memon Sec.                        Al Shaheer Corp.                        500       13.50
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate              500       13.50
BMA Capital                       Bank AL-Habib                     6,082,230       70.50
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate        6,082,230       70.50
BMA Capital                       Engro Fertilizers                    95,000       71.42
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate           95,000       71.42
Growth Sec.                       Fauji Cement                         50,000       20.10
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate           50,000       20.10
EFG Hermes                        Fauji Fertilizer                        250      104.50
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate              250      104.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani               First National Equity                50,000        8.59
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate           50,000        8.59
Adam Sec.                         Ghani Global Glass                      500       16.99
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate              500       16.99
Darson Sec.                       Ghani Global Holding                    500       34.15
Seven Star Sec.                                                        27,000       31.42
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate           27,500       31.47
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                Gul Ahmed                             1,000       51.25
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000       51.25
BMA Capital                       Habib Bank Ltd.                      43,906      126.84
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate           43,906      126.84
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                Int. Steels                           4,000       79.76
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate            4,000       79.76
Seven Star Sec.                   Loads Limited                        10,000       16.14
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate           10,000       16.14
Fortune Sec.                      Lucky Cement                        150,000      700.00
Foundation Sec.                                                         8,500      805.00
MRA Sec.                                                                1,000      801.00
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate          159,500      706.23
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Mari Petroleum Co.                      500    1,796.85
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate              500    1,796.85
Trust Securities                  Millat Tractors                           1      904.50
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                1      904.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Pioneer Cement                       93,000      100.24
Rahat Securities                                                        2,000      101.50
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate           95,000      100.27
D.J.M. Sec.                       Power Cement Limited                  3,000        7.75
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate            3,000        7.75
Darson Sec.                       Service Ind.                            400      510.00
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate              400      510.00
Axis Global                       Systems Ltd.                             50      698.50
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               50      698.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Tariq Glass                           5,000      109.18
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000      109.18
Axis Global                       Telecard Ltd.                        23,500       16.93
B&B Sec.                                                               30,000       17.19
MRA Sec.                                                               10,000       17.15
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate           63,500       17.09
Growth Sec.                       Thatta Cement Co.                     5,000       25.50
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000       25.50
Darson Sec.                       TPL Corp Ltd.                           500       17.50
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate              500       17.50
Axis Global                       TRG Pakistan Ltd.                       500      122.60
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate              500      122.60
Venus Securities                  Worldcall Telecom                    49,500        2.38
                                  Total / Weighted Avg. Rate           49,500        2.38
=========================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                    6,747,337
=========================================================================================

