ANL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
ASC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.71%)
ASL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.12%)
BOP 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.43%)
BYCO 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
FCCL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.36%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.39%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GGL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (6.52%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.33%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
MLCF 40.35 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (10.58%)
NETSOL 110.50 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.95%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.9%)
PIBTL 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.57%)
POWER 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.92%)
PRL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 40.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
TELE 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.47%)
TRG 122.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-3.02%)
UNITY 29.62 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.66%)
WTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.56%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn targets $5.76-1/2, higher high confirming uptrend

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may break a resistance zone of $5.68-1/4 to $5.69-3/4 per bushel and rise towards $5.76-1/2, driven by a powerful wave (3).

The zone is formed by the 100% projection level of an upward wave c from $5.33 and the 123.6% projection level of a bigger wave C from $5.06-3/4.

The wave (3) has resumed, as confirmed by the Oct. 29 high at $5.69-1/4, which is higher than $5.68-3/4 touched on Oct. 28.

Support is at $5.63-1/4, a break below which could cause a fall limited to $5.57-3/4 to $5.59-3/4 range. On the daily chart, corn has broken a resistance of $5.65-1/2. The break opens the way towards $5.76-1/2.

A falling trendline establishes a similar resistance around $5.76-1/2. Chances are high that a correction would occur about this level.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn targets $5.76-1/2, higher high confirming uptrend

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Govt-TLP standoff ends

Weekly review: Investor sentiment remains optimistic at PSX

Delayed tariff petitions: Nepra seeks action against Discos

Wide-ranging cooperation on the cards: Russia shows interest in PSM revival

TLP: envoy expulsion demand bartered for ban withdrawal?

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

'You need a break': Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'

Read more stories