ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Klopp heaps praise on Potter after Brighton hold Liverpool

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his Brighton & Hove Albion counterpart Graham Potter has all the qualities...
Reuters 31 Oct 2021

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his Brighton & Hove Albion counterpart Graham Potter has all the qualities to be a success at the south coast club, after the teams played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brighton's Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard cancelled out strikes by Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, as they came from two goals down to seal a point at Anfield and end Liverpool's four-game winning run in all competitions.

Potter's side won four of their opening five matches before drawing four of the last five to sit seventh in the table with 16 points from 10 games, six points behind second-placed Liverpool.

"He definitely has all that you need. I don't know Graham too well but what I can say is he's an absolutely nice fellow and his team mirrors his ability, that's really good," Klopp told reporters.

"He has a clear idea about football and doing a brilliant job. I don't want to talk the coach of Brighton away to some other clubs but I think he shouldn't worry about his future.

"I don't want to take anything away from Brighton ... but today was the day where we could have given them a proper knock and didn't. I don't like a draw at home at all but I'm not that guy who says it's not possible to draw against Brighton - no."

Liverpool return to action in the Champions League when they host Spanish side Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Juergen Klopp

Comments

1000 characters

Klopp heaps praise on Potter after Brighton hold Liverpool

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Tax collection up 32pc contrary to propaganda: PM

PSX reverts to KATS as 'short-term measure'

NBP faces cyber-attack, no financial loss reported, says SBP

Agriculture sector: Provinces asked to share actions on water use efficiency

Modes of communication with investors: SECP directs AMCs to place additional disclaimer

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

‘Hardened, desperate and dangerous criminal’ Bail cannot be denied in absence of material proof: SC

Tarin to launch PSW’s subscription, banking modules tomorrow

Umar says 40m people fully vaccinated

Read more stories