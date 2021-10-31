Tax collection up 32pc contrary to propaganda: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday announced that contrary to the propaganda, the income tax collection of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has witnessed a growth of 32 percent during the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last fiscal.

According to a tweet of the prime minister on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the FBR for achieving tax collection of Rs1,840bn during July-October (2021-21), which is 37 percent higher as compared to the same period of the last fiscal year.

The tax collection in October 2021 has surpassed its monthly target set for the said period.

The prime minister said that this growth is a result of robust economic performance.

In a separate tweet, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said, “I would like to congratulate team #FBR and Chairman on excellent tax collection. The collection has exceeded its monthly targets for four consecutive months. Well Done #FBR,” Tarin added.

