Jan Mohammad Jamali elected Balochistan PA speaker

QUETTA: Jan Mohammad Jamali on Saturday has been elected as speaker of Balochistan Assembly unopposed.

According to assembly secretary, voting will not be carried out in the session to elect the speaker. The name of the elected speaker will be announced during the session on deputy speaker, the secretary stated.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected new Balochistan CM

Earlier, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo took oath as chief minister (CM) of Balochistan at the Governor House. A swearing-in ceremony was held at Balochistan Governor’s House in which Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha administered oath to newly-elected CM.