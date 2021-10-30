Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
30 Oct 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 29, 2021).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Multiline Sec. At-Tahur Ltd. 7,000 27.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 27.00
MRA Sec. Avanceon Limited 3,000 105.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 105.60
First Nat. Equities Berger Paints 30,000 97.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 97.31
Fortune Sec. D.G.Cement 500 84.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani 4,348 90.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,848 90.20
Adam Sec. Ghani Global Holding 500 16.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 16.60
First Nat. Equities HI-tech Lubricant 55,000 54.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,000 54.70
MRA Sec. Int. Industries 1,000 174.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 174.00
Adam Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 2,000 36.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 36.40
FDM Capital Merit Package (R) 81,000 1.79
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 81,000 1.79
Seven Star Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 3,000 76.36
Interactive Securities 2,000 76.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 76.32
Adam Sec. Pioneer Cement 47,300 86.57
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,300 86.57
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Tariq Glass 9,500 96.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 96.70
Adam Sec. Telecard Ltd. 9,500 16.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 16.60
First Nat. Equities TPL Corp Ltd. 25,000 17.96
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 17.96
Adam Sec. Unity Foods Limited 36,000 30.18
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 30.18
Adam Sec. Waves Singer 2,000 17.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 17.55
Total Turnover 318,648
