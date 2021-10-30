KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 29, 2021).

========================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================= Multiline Sec. At-Tahur Ltd. 7,000 27.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 27.00 MRA Sec. Avanceon Limited 3,000 105.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 105.60 First Nat. Equities Berger Paints 30,000 97.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 97.31 Fortune Sec. D.G.Cement 500 84.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani 4,348 90.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,848 90.20 Adam Sec. Ghani Global Holding 500 16.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 16.60 First Nat. Equities HI-tech Lubricant 55,000 54.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 55,000 54.70 MRA Sec. Int. Industries 1,000 174.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 174.00 Adam Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 2,000 36.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 36.40 FDM Capital Merit Package (R) 81,000 1.79 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 81,000 1.79 Seven Star Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 3,000 76.36 Interactive Securities 2,000 76.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 76.32 Adam Sec. Pioneer Cement 47,300 86.57 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,300 86.57 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Tariq Glass 9,500 96.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 96.70 Adam Sec. Telecard Ltd. 9,500 16.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 16.60 First Nat. Equities TPL Corp Ltd. 25,000 17.96 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 17.96 Adam Sec. Unity Foods Limited 36,000 30.18 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 30.18 Adam Sec. Waves Singer 2,000 17.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 17.55 ========================================================================================= Total Turnover 318,648 =========================================================================================

