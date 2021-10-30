ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar climbs as inflation builds case for higher rates

Reuters 30 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar index continued to rebound from prior-day losses on Friday after US government bond yields rose on news that the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure showed prices continuing to rise faster than its 2pc target.

The euro, which has a heavy weighting in the dollar index, plunged 1.05pc against the greenback - the most since at least June.

The euro's drop helped drive the dollar index up 0.8pc to 94.102 in the afternoon in New York (1820 GMT).

The fall in the euro more than reversed its big gain the day before and came as traders tried to sort through inflation reports and central bank comments to divine the course of interest rates for different currencies.

The euro also fell against the British pound by 0.4pc and the Swiss franc by 0.7pc.

Volatility in the foreign exchange and interest rate markets has increased throughout the week around central bank actions and economic data.

Next week could bring more of the same around policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Dollar hovers in narrow range

"A source of volatility could be this discrepancy between what the markets are saying and what the central banks are saying," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

Another reason for the volatility, Chandler and others said, was month-end portfolio repositioning on the day of the week when markets tend to be the least liquid.

"It is the end of the month and it is Friday," said Axel Merk, chief investment officer at Merk Investments in Palo Alto. Some of the trades were likely "window-dressing" so that month-end portfolios would not show so much leverage, he said.

US Treasury yields rose after the government's index of core personal consumption expenditures - the Fed's preferred inflation measure - climbed at a 4.4pc annual rate in September, continuing a run of inflation at levels not seen in 30 years.

US interest rate markets have been unusually volatile as traders prepare for the Federal Reserve to raise rates around mid-2022.

European data on Friday showed inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to 4.1pc in October from 3.4pc a month earlier, beating a consensus forecast of 3.7pc and creating a policy dilemma for the European Central Bank.

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose on Friday as much as 8 basis points to its highest level since May 2019 and Southern European government bond yields surged.

US dollar index falls, Canadian dollar, euro, yen gain

ECB President Christine Lagarde's failure during a Thursday press conference to push back against market expectations of higher interest rates has brought out bears, with Danske Bank strategists expecting the euro to fall to $1.10 over the next 12 months.

"Investors are just not buying what the ECB is saying," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, a senior investment analyst at brokerage XM.

Markets are betting that inflation will force the ECB to pull back on asset purchases sooner than planned. Elsewhere, the British pound fell 0.7pc to $1.3698.

The dollar gained 0.3pc against the Japanese yen to 113.92505.

The Australian dollar slipped 0.3pc to $0.7521.

In cryptocurrencies, ether rose to a record $4,460 and was up 3pc on the day, while bigger rival bitcoin gained 3pc to $62,330.

European Central Bank US Treasury yields British pound US dollar European government bond yields Marc Chandler US interest rate

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar climbs as inflation builds case for higher rates

Talks with TLP to take place within the ambit of Constitution: Fawad

At least 4 killed, 7 injured as explosion reported in Karachi's North Nazimabad area

US targets Iran's drone program with sanctions

Third successive gain: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Dozens detained in India for disrupting Muslim prayers

Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in Pakistan

Despite Saudi Arabia's support, concerns over economy remain: Dr Hafiz Pasha

July-September: SBP imposes penalties of Rs465 million on banks

Govt has not closed doors of negotiations with TLP: Sheikh Rashid

FO condemns vandalisation of mosques, houses of Muslims in India

Read more stories