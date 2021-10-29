ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Oct 29, 2021
Hong Kong shares begin slightly lower

AFP 29 Oct 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Friday morning following disappointing earnings from tech titans Apple and Amazon, while traders are also keeping a nervous watch on the latest Covid outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.35 percent, or 88.87 points, to 25,466.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 0.91 points to 3,519.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.62 points, to 2,363.86.

