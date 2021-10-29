KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd 21-10-2021 29-10-2021
Modaraba A l-Mali 22-10-2021 29-10-2021 3.7% (F), 20-10-2021 27-10-2021
331% R
Hafiz Ltd 22-10-2021 29-10-2021 20% (F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 23-10-2021 29-10-2021 NIL 29-10-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 27-10-2021 29-10-2021 35% (iii) 25-10-2021
Shahtaj Textile Ltd 20-10-2021 30-10-2021 115% (F) 15-10-2021 27-10-2021
S .S. Oil Mills Ltd 24-10-2021 30-10-2021 30% (F) 21-10-2021 27-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd 24-10-2021 30-10-2021 500% (F), 21-10-2021 30-10-2021
20% B
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 29-10-2021 30-10-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 29-10-2021 31-10-2021 30% (iii) 27-10-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Preference 29-10-2021 31-10-2021 3% (iii) 27-10-2021
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 25-10-2021 01-11-2021 10% (F) 21-10-2021 28-10-2021
J D W Sugar Mills Ltd # 26-10-2021 01-11-2021 01-11-2021
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 29-10-2021 02-11-2021 15% (i) 27-10-2021
Habib B ank Ltd 29-10-2021 02-11-2021 17.5% (iii) 27-10-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd 02-11-2021 02-11-2021 196% (iii) 29-10-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd # 28-10-2021 03-11-2021 03-11-2021
(KELSC5) K-E lectric Ltd 28-10-2021 03-11-2021
Fauji F oods Ltd 28-10-2021 03-11-2021 97.19916% R 26-10-2021
Dolmen City REIT 01-11-2021 03-11-2021 3.3% (i) 28-10-2021
Summit Bank Ltd 29-10-2021 04-11-2021 NIL 04-11-2021
United B ank Ltd 02-11-2021 04-11-2021 40% (iii) 29-10-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 02-11-2021 04-11-2021 15% (i) 29-10-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 02-11-2021 04-11-2021 1500% (iii) 29-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Ltd # 03-11-2021 05-11-2021 05-11-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 03-11-2021 05-11-2021 50% (i) 01-11-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba 23-10-2021 06-11-2021 6% (F) 21-10-2021 28-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd 05-11-2021 07-11-2021 50% (iii) 03-11-2021
The Searle Company Ltd 02-11-2021 08-11-2021 20%(F)30%B 29-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd 05-11-2021 08-11-2021 40% (i) 03-11-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company
Ltd 05-11-2021 09-11-2021 260% (iii) 03-11-2021
Avanceon Ltd # 03-11-2021 10-11-2021 10-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 37.50% (iii) 05-11-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 15% (iii) 05-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 345% (i) 05-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 1870% (iii) 05-11-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd 09-11-2021 11-11-2021 20% (iii) 05-11-2021
Allied Bank Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 20% (iii) 08-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 45% (iii) 08-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning
Mills Ltd # 09-11-2021 15-11-2021 15-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 10-11-2021 16-11-2021 800% (ii) 08-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd # 15-11-2021 17-11-2021 17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 11-11-2021 18-11-2021 18.063754% B 09-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021
Treet C orporation Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 10% (F) 12-11-2021 23-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 23-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd # 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 26-11-2021
First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5% (F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021
====================================================================================================
Indications:
As per Company Announcement *
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **
