Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 29 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd         21-10-2021   29-10-2021
Modaraba A l-Mali                 22-10-2021   29-10-2021   3.7% (F),      20-10-2021     27-10-2021
                                                            331% R
Hafiz Ltd                         22-10-2021   29-10-2021   20% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd            23-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                           29-10-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             27-10-2021   29-10-2021   35% (iii)      25-10-2021
Shahtaj Textile Ltd               20-10-2021   30-10-2021   115% (F)       15-10-2021     27-10-2021
S .S. Oil Mills Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   30% (F)        21-10-2021     27-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500% (F),      21-10-2021     30-10-2021
                                                            20% B
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd                      29-10-2021   30-10-2021
Engro Polymer & 
Chemicals Ltd                     29-10-2021   31-10-2021   30% (iii)      27-10-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Preference                    29-10-2021   31-10-2021   3% (iii)       27-10-2021
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd          25-10-2021   01-11-2021   10% (F)        21-10-2021     28-10-2021
J D W Sugar Mills Ltd #           26-10-2021   01-11-2021                                 01-11-2021
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       29-10-2021   02-11-2021   15% (i)        27-10-2021
Habib B ank Ltd                   29-10-2021   02-11-2021   17.5% (iii)    27-10-2021
Pakistan International
 Container Terminal Ltd           02-11-2021   02-11-2021   196% (iii)     29-10-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd #                     28-10-2021   03-11-2021                                 03-11-2021
(KELSC5) K-E lectric Ltd          28-10-2021   03-11-2021
Fauji F oods Ltd                  28-10-2021   03-11-2021   97.19916% R    26-10-2021
Dolmen City REIT                  01-11-2021   03-11-2021   3.3% (i)       28-10-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                   29-10-2021   04-11-2021   NIL                           04-11-2021
United B ank Ltd                  02-11-2021   04-11-2021   40% (iii)      29-10-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd            02-11-2021   04-11-2021   15% (i)        29-10-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       02-11-2021   04-11-2021   1500% (iii)    29-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
 Ltd #                            03-11-2021   05-11-2021                                 05-11-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        03-11-2021   05-11-2021   50% (i)        01-11-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba           23-10-2021   06-11-2021   6% (F)         21-10-2021     28-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             05-11-2021   07-11-2021   50% (iii)      03-11-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            02-11-2021   08-11-2021   20%(F)30%B     29-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                05-11-2021   08-11-2021   40% (i)        03-11-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company
 Ltd                              05-11-2021   09-11-2021   260% (iii)     03-11-2021
Avanceon Ltd #                    03-11-2021   10-11-2021                                 10-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Ltd                               09-11-2021   11-11-2021   37.50% (iii)   05-11-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            09-11-2021   11-11-2021   15% (iii)      05-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd           09-11-2021   11-11-2021   345% (i)       05-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Ltd                               09-11-2021   11-11-2021   1870% (iii)    05-11-2021
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd                   09-11-2021   11-11-2021   20% (iii)      05-11-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                   10-11-2021   12-11-2021   20% (iii)      08-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      10-11-2021   12-11-2021   45% (iii)      08-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning 
Mills Ltd #                       09-11-2021   15-11-2021                                 15-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               10-11-2021   16-11-2021   800% (ii)      08-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd #                 15-11-2021   17-11-2021                                 17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             11-11-2021   18-11-2021   18.063754% B   09-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
First Treet Manufacturing
 Modaraba                         16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Treet C orporation Ltd            16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10% (F)        12-11-2021     23-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        23-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd #                 20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                 26-11-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5% (F)         09-12-2021     21-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

