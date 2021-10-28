ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (0.1%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Three national team's cricketers test positive for Covid ahead of West Indies series

Syed Ahmed 28 Oct 2021

Three members of the Pakistan women’s cricket team shortlisted for the home series against West Indies have tested positive for Covid-19, the cricket board stated on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that three players participating in the pre-series camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi returned positive results during routine Covid-19 testing.

“Players with positive Covid-19 tests have been quarantined for 10 days, which ends on November 6,” the cricket board said in a statement.

South Africa's de Kock says sorry for refusing to take knee

The remaining squad will also remain in isolation until November 2 and undergo tests every other day, starting tomorrow, to minimise the chances of the spread of the virus, it added.

The PCB clarified that all members called for the pre-series camp had joined the bio-secure bubble after returning two negative tests.

The camp was organised for preparations ahead of West Indies women’s cricket team’s tour to Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) next month. All the matches will be played at Karachi's National Stadium on November 8, 11, and 14.

A successful series will pave way for the arrival of the West Indies men's cricket team for a full series in December.

PCB COVI19 Pakistan W vs West Indies W ODI series

Comments

1000 characters

Three national team's cricketers test positive for Covid ahead of West Indies series

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover, closes at 172.26

SC issues detailed verdict on Nasla Tower demolition

India tests ballistic missile with 5,000 km range

We should be unapologetic in sharing our narrative: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Indian state threatens sedition charges for celebration of Pakistan's victory

China urges World Bank, IMF to help Afghanistan

Citigroup plans more investment in Saudi Arabia, eyes banking licence

China to build base for Tajikistan near Afghan border: official

Saqlain tells Pakistan not to lower guard against 'fearless' Afghanistan

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

Read more stories