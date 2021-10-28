Three national team's cricketers test positive for Covid ahead of West Indies series
Three members of the Pakistan women’s cricket team shortlisted for the home series against West Indies have tested positive for Covid-19, the cricket board stated on Thursday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that three players participating in the pre-series camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi returned positive results during routine Covid-19 testing.
“Players with positive Covid-19 tests have been quarantined for 10 days, which ends on November 6,” the cricket board said in a statement.
The remaining squad will also remain in isolation until November 2 and undergo tests every other day, starting tomorrow, to minimise the chances of the spread of the virus, it added.
The PCB clarified that all members called for the pre-series camp had joined the bio-secure bubble after returning two negative tests.
The camp was organised for preparations ahead of West Indies women’s cricket team’s tour to Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) next month. All the matches will be played at Karachi's National Stadium on November 8, 11, and 14.
A successful series will pave way for the arrival of the West Indies men's cricket team for a full series in December.
