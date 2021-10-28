ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,770 Increased By ▲ 9.11 (0.19%)
BR30 20,659 Increased By ▲ 37.32 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,913 Increased By ▲ 61.71 (0.13%)
KSE30 17,958 Increased By ▲ 18.02 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa's de Kock says sorry for refusing to take knee

AFP Updated 28 Oct 2021

DUBAI: South African star Quinton de Kock has apologised for refusing to take the knee in his team's Twenty20 World Cup match and said he would be "happy" to do it.

"I would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home," de Kock said in a statement Thursday.

"I never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue. I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example.

"If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so."

South Africa thrash West Indies by 8 wickets in T20 World Cup

De Kock pulled out of Tuesday's match against holders West Indies for "personal reasons", defying orders from Cricket South Africa to their players on following the anti-racism gesture.

They acted after pictures emerged from the team's first game against Australia at the weekend where some players knelt and some stood.

De Kock, a former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, refused to take a knee in South Africa's Test series in the West Indies earlier this year.

Skipper Temba Bavuma, the national cricket team's first ever black African leader, said de Kock's decision and the events that followed made it the toughest day of his life.

The Proteas though went on to win the match convincingly by eight wickets in Dubai. They next play Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday and de Kock is expected to be back in the team.

South Africa West Indies Quinton de Kock Temba Bavuma Twenty20 World Cup refusing to take the knee

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa's de Kock says sorry for refusing to take knee

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

SC issues detailed verdict on Nasla Tower demolition

India tests ballistic missile with 5,000 km range

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Read more stories