Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 28 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Image Pakistan Ltd                08-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         06-10-2021     28-10-2021
Allawasaya Textile &
Finishing Mills Ltd               14-10-2021   28-10-2021   352.50%(F)     12-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ecopack Ltd                       15-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%B           13-10-2021     28-10-2021
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Arshad Energy Ltd                 19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   28-10-2021   18%(F)         15-10-2021     28-10-2021
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic
Industries Ltd                    20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dost Steels Ltd                   20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Fibres Ltd               20-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F)         15-10-2021     28-10-2021
Amtex Ltd                         20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   50%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
First National Equities Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd              21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%B           18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B            18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills Ltd
-Preference (MSOTPS)*             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.0.93*       18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
First Capital Securities
Corporation Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
First Capital Equities Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ados Pakistan Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Asim Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Hira Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Beco Steel Ltd                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   30%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
MACPAC Films Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   2%B            18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Crescent Jute Products Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Redco Textiles Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Shams Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   20%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Citi Pharma Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F),10%B    18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Media Times Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Balochistan Glass Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
GOC (Pak) Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
First Paramount Modaraba          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   4.5%(F)        18-10-2021     28-10-2021
The Organic Meat Company Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%B           18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   17.50%(F)      18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Service Industries Textiles Ltd   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Bunnys Ltd                        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Colony Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Hala Enterprises Ltd              21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
TRG Pakistan Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fecto Cement Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pioneer Cement Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd-
Preference (ASLPS)*               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.12.85*      20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd-
Convertible Pref.(ASLPS)*         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.7.16*       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Quice Food Industries Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Frontier Ceramics Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Ltd                         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Power Cement Ltd-
Preference(POWERPS)               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120%(F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   2%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
AirLink Communication Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   12.5%(F),      20-10-2021     28-10-2021
                                                            7.5%B
B.F. Modaraba                     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Husein Industries Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Telecard Ltd                      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B            20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Power Cement Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Zephyr Textiles Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%(F)          20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   100%(F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   7.5%(F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021                                 28-10-2021
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           27-10-2021
Grays Leasing Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   20%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13.2%(F)       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Samin Textiles Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Unity Foods Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Kohinoor Industries Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Jubilee Spinning &
Weaving Mills Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
IBL Healthcare Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F),20%B    20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
J.K.Spinning Mills Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)     20-10-2021
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
ICC Industries Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd          23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd                      23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Tri-Star Power Ltd                23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
D.S . Industries Ltd              23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd         21-10-2021   29-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                  22-10-2021   29-10-2021   3.7%(F),       20-10-2021     27-10-2021
                                                            331%R
Hafiz Ltd                         22-10-2021   29-10-2021   20%(F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd            23-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                           29-10-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             27-10-2021   29-10-2021   35%(iii)       25-10-2021
Shahtaj Textile Ltd               20-10-2021   30-10-2021   115%(F)        15-10-2021     27-10-2021
S.S . Oil Mills Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   30%(F)         21-10-2021     27-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500%(F),20%B   21-10-2021     30-10-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd  29-10-2021   30-10-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Preference                    29-10-2021   31-10-2021   3%(iii)        27-10-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     29-10-2021   31-10-2021   30%(iii)       27-10-2021
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd          25-10-2021   01-11-2021   10%(F)         21-10-2021     28-10-2021
J D W Sugar Mills Ltd#            26-10-2021   01-11-2021                                 01-11-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                    29-10-2021   02-11-2021   17.5%(iii)     27-10-2021
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       29-10-2021   02-11-2021   15%(i)         27-10-2021
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                      02-11-2021   02-11-2021   196%(iii)      29-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                   28-10-2021   03-11-2021   97.19916%R     26-10-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd#                      28-10-2021   03-11-2021                                 03-11-2021
Dolmen City REIT                  01-11-2021   03-11-2021   3.3%(i)        28-10-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                   29-10-2021   04-11-2021   NIL                           04-11-2021
United Bank Ltd                   02-11-2021   04-11-2021   40%(iii)       29-10-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd            02-11-2021   04-11-2021   15%(i)         29-10-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       02-11-2021   04-11-2021   1500%(iii)     29-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        03-11-2021   05-11-2021   50%(i)         01-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#     03-11-2021   05-11-2021                                 05-11-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba           23-10-2021   06-11-2021   6%(F)          21-10-2021     28-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             05-11-2021   07-11-2021   50%(iii)       03-11-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            02-11-2021   08-11-2021   20%(F),30%B    29-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                05-11-2021   08-11-2021   40%(i)         03-11-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd      05-11-2021   09-11-2021   260%(iii)      03-11-2021
Avanceon Ltd#                     03-11-2021   10-11-2021                                 10-11-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            09-11-2021   11-11-2021   15%(iii)       05-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd           09-11-2021   11-11-2021   345%(iii)      05-11-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd   09-11-2021   11-11-2021   20%(iii)       05-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       09-11-2021   11-11-2021   1870%(iii)     05-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd       09-11-2021   15-11-2021                                 15-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               10-11-2021   16-11-2021   800%(ii)       08-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba            16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL            23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd             16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10%(F)         12-11-2021     23-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        23-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd#                  20-11-2021   26-11-2021                  26-11-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)          09-12-2021     21-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/-per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

