Thriving in the age of data: Systems Limited, IBM co-host 'Drive Business Value using Advanced Analytics'

Modern and advanced cognitive systems evolve with market, customer, and business needs. They empower businesses to extract valuable insights from immense customer data, target new business prospects, and cut extra costs.

Systems Limited, in collaboration with IBM, hosted an event “Drive Business Value using Advanced Analytics” at Mövenpick Hotel, Karachi, on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Experts from Systems Limited and IBM joined their expertise and talked about IBM Cognos Analytics, a well-integrated intelligence suite that empowers businesses with a complete toolset for analytics, reporting, and efficient monitoring of key metrics.

The event kicked off with a keynote speech by Muhammad Mairaj, Head of Business Development and Global Partner Ecosystem Leader at Systems Limited. Shedding light on importance of data and digital revolution, he stated, “Looking back, we witness a significant change in digital transformation. From process automation to customer journey across various touchpoints, a lot has transformed. But what remains is data, and we are sitting on a gold mine; from the banking sector to every other industry, we utilize data for meaningful decision-making.”

Furthermore, Miraj highlighted how users can easily map their data journeys into a modified model and can leverage data science for a data maturity cycle as well. “With a proper understanding of the source of data and its multiple correlations, businesses can exercise applications of intelligent models, which can help check the accuracy of the results and lead to improved data accumulation,” he said.

Habib Ahmad, Head of Data Analytics and AI, took the stage to talk about building a data analytics strategy that drives business growth. Leveraging his experience, he shared the steps involved in building a strategy that includes stakeholder onboarding, discovery of data assets, maintenance of data supply chain, data governance, and offering data as service to end consumers. He emphasized building a flexible data ecosystem, which allows seamless data onboarding, and shared the possibilities of how a right data strategy can lead towards its monetization.

The technical presentation on IBM Cognos Analytics was given by Jamal Ashraf Khan, Data and AI Technical Sales Specialist at IBM, which entailed the solution’s advanced features and benefits. He went over the history of innovation and introduced Cognos 11.2, and explained how it also features governance and security capability, which most BI tools lacked.

Chaudhry Sohail, Head of Data Science at Systems Limited, demonstrated the key capabilities of IBM Cognos Analytics in the banking and finance sector and stated, “Any intelligent data platform should be able to build a complete journey and offer actionable insights for performance management, eventually to drive business value.”

He shared numerous capabilities of IBM Cognos Analytics such as trend forecasting across various business personas, 80/20 suppression, exception handling, etc.

The interactive dashboards demonstrated 360-degree customer view, sentiment analysis, the overall performance of banking personnel. Utilizing the key data points, a story was built that gave a holistic view of the performance of both banks and customers.

After the demonstration, the speakers engaged in an insightful Q/A session with the audience, which was followed by a networking session.

Data and advanced analytics are empowering businesses in ways unimaginable. There is a dire of conversations on how advanced data analytics aid seamless digital transformation, eventually strengthening the digital landscape of Pakistan. We must encourage the organization of tech-centered events where experts from various industries come together and harmonize and humanize technology.