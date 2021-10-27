ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 128 (2.76%)
BR30 20,678 Increased By ▲ 383.22 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,897 Increased By ▲ 592.73 (1.31%)
KSE30 17,955 Increased By ▲ 246.86 (1.39%)
Shanghai aluminium hits 2-month low as coal prices drop

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

Aluminium prices fell on Wednesday, with the Shanghai contract hitting a two-month low, as the drop in coal prices eased traders' concerns over supply shortage of the metal.

Aluminium smelting is an energy-intensive process and has been considered as one of the worst-hit sectors by China's power crisis, pushing up prices of the metal as coal hiked.

But thermal coal hit its 10% lower trading limit on Wednesday after Chinese state planner said it had asked major coal-producing provinces to probe and regulate illegal storage sites, and to crack down on hoarding behaviour.

The most-traded December aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 3.3% to 20,420 yuan ($130,362.61) a tonne, the lowest since Aug. 26 and on track for a sixth straight session of decline.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange shed as much as 1.7% to a seven-week low of $2,780 a tonne.

Fundamentals

  • LME copper fell 0.3% to $9,758 a tonne, zinc declined 0.7% to $3,401.50 a tonne, tin dropped 0.5% to $37,245 a tonne, while nickel rose 0.6% to $20,205 a tonne.

  • LME cash nickel was last at a $125-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract, indicating tightness in nearby supply as readily available stocks in LME warehouses fell.

  • One party controls more than 90% of available LME zinc stocks and short-term futures, LME data showed.

