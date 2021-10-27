Shanghai aluminium hits 2-month low as coal prices drop

Aluminium prices fell on Wednesday, with the Shanghai contract hitting a two-month low, as the drop in coal prices eased traders' concerns over supply shortage of the metal.

Aluminium smelting is an energy-intensive process and has been considered as one of the worst-hit sectors by China's power crisis, pushing up prices of the metal as coal hiked.

But thermal coal hit its 10% lower trading limit on Wednesday after Chinese state planner said it had asked major coal-producing provinces to probe and regulate illegal storage sites, and to crack down on hoarding behaviour.

The most-traded December aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 3.3% to 20,420 yuan ($130,362.61) a tonne, the lowest since Aug. 26 and on track for a sixth straight session of decline.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange shed as much as 1.7% to a seven-week low of $2,780 a tonne.

Fundamentals