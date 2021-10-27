KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).

================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================== Money Line Sec. Arif Habib Limited 1,000 44.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 44.25 Zafar Sec. B.O.Punjab 36,000 8.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 8.46 M. M. M. A. Khanani BYCO Petroleum 500 7.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 7.20 Optimus Capital Engro Fertilizers 170,000 70.78 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 170,000 70.78 MRA Sec. Flying Cement Co. Lt 10,000 14.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 14.15 HH Misbah Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 4,500 127.99 MRA Sec. 500 128.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 128.04 Intermarket Sec. HI-tech Lubricant Lt 50,000 51.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 51.20 M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 85 34.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85 34.15 M. M. M. A. Khanani Octopus Digital Ltd. 1,500 73.40 Fawad Yusuf Sec. 1,000 40.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 60.28 MRA Sec. Systems Ltd. 100 665.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 665.00 JS Global Cap. Tariq Glass 500 89.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 89.30 Seven Star Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 1,000 17.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 17.44 Brains Securities Treet Corp. 15,000 45.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 45.00 Alfa Adhi Sec. Unity Foods Limited 1,000 30.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 30.00 JS Global Cap. Worldcall TelecomLtd 13,000 2.42 MRA Sec. 500,000 3.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 513,000 2.99 ================================================================================== Total Turnover 805,685 ==================================================================================

