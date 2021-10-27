ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 27 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).

==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member                        Company                         Turnover       Rates
Name                                                         of Shares
==================================================================================
Money Line Sec.               Arif Habib Limited                 1,000       44.25
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000       44.25
Zafar Sec.                    B.O.Punjab                        36,000        8.46
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          36,000        8.46
M. M. M. A. Khanani           BYCO Petroleum                       500        7.20
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500        7.20
Optimus Capital               Engro Fertilizers                170,000       70.78
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         170,000       70.78
MRA Sec.                      Flying Cement Co. Lt              10,000       14.15
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,000       14.15
HH Misbah Sec.                Habib Bank Ltd.                    4,500      127.99
MRA Sec.                                                           500      128.45
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000      128.04
Intermarket Sec.              HI-tech Lubricant Lt              50,000       51.20
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,000       51.20
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Maple Leaf Cement                     85       34.15
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              85       34.15
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Octopus Digital Ltd.               1,500       73.40
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                                                 1,000       40.60
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,500       60.28
MRA Sec.                      Systems Ltd.                         100      665.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             100      665.00
JS Global Cap.                Tariq Glass                          500       89.30
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500       89.30
Seven Star Sec.               TPL Corp Ltd.                      1,000       17.44
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000       17.44
Brains Securities             Treet Corp.                       15,000       45.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          15,000       45.00
Alfa Adhi Sec.                Unity Foods Limited                1,000       30.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000       30.00
JS Global Cap.                Worldcall TelecomLtd              13,000        2.42
MRA Sec.                                                       500,000        3.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         513,000        2.99
==================================================================================
                              Total Turnover                   805,685
==================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

