Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
27 Oct 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).
==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==================================================================================
Money Line Sec. Arif Habib Limited 1,000 44.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 44.25
Zafar Sec. B.O.Punjab 36,000 8.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 8.46
M. M. M. A. Khanani BYCO Petroleum 500 7.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 7.20
Optimus Capital Engro Fertilizers 170,000 70.78
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 170,000 70.78
MRA Sec. Flying Cement Co. Lt 10,000 14.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 14.15
HH Misbah Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 4,500 127.99
MRA Sec. 500 128.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 128.04
Intermarket Sec. HI-tech Lubricant Lt 50,000 51.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 51.20
M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 85 34.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85 34.15
M. M. M. A. Khanani Octopus Digital Ltd. 1,500 73.40
Fawad Yusuf Sec. 1,000 40.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 60.28
MRA Sec. Systems Ltd. 100 665.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 665.00
JS Global Cap. Tariq Glass 500 89.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 89.30
Seven Star Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 1,000 17.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 17.44
Brains Securities Treet Corp. 15,000 45.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 45.00
Alfa Adhi Sec. Unity Foods Limited 1,000 30.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 30.00
JS Global Cap. Worldcall TelecomLtd 13,000 2.42
MRA Sec. 500,000 3.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 513,000 2.99
==================================================================================
Total Turnover 805,685
==================================================================================
