ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,304 Decreased By ▼ -239.73 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,708 Decreased By ▼ -102.63 (-0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 27 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Shield Corporation Ltd            13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20% (F)        11-10-2021     27-10-2021
First Imrooz Modaraba             14-10-2021   27-10-2021   155% (F)       12-10-2021     27-10-2021
First Habib Modaraba              18-10-2021   27-10-2021   28% (F)        14-10-2021     27-10-2021
Habib Metro Modaraba              18-10-2021   27-10-2021   4% (F)         14-10-2021     27-10-2021
Globe Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd              19-10-2021   27-10-2021   10%B           15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   27-10-2021   715% (F)       15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd              19-10-2021   27-10-2021   330% (F)       15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   27-10-2021   214.50% (F)    15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd       19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Dewan Cement Ltd                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd           20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Dewan Mushtaq
Textile Mills Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Dewan Khalid
Textiles Mills Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque
Spinning Mills Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd         20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Invest Capital
Investment Bank Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
AN Textile Mills Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   7% (F)         15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd                    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Karam Ceramics Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   10%B           15-10-2021     28-10-2021
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Diamond Industries Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Gharibwal Cement Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Towellers Ltd                     20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Data Agro Ltd                     20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Sana Industries Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F),10%B   15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                  20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F)        15-10-2021     27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
First Dawood
Investment Bank Ltd               20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Sitara Peroxide Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Bilal Fibres Ltd                  21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Pakistan Services Ltd             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30% (ii)       18-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   40% (F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   50% (F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd                      21-10-2021   27-10-2021   12%B           18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   150% (F)       18-10-2021     27-10-2021
International Knitwear Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100% (F)       18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Premium Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   500% (F)       18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sitara Energy Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd          21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
First UDL Modaraba                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   11% (F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5% (F),8%B     18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Altern Energy Ltd                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Sapphire Fibres Ltd               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100% (F)       18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (F)        18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100% (F),10%B  18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd      21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%B           18-10-2021     27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd              22-10-2021   27-10-2021   50% (F)        20-10-2021     27-10-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                   25-10-2021   27-10-2021   15% (iii)      21-10-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd                08-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)        06-10-2021     28-10-2021
Allawasaya Textile &
Finishing Mills Ltd               14-10-2021   28-10-2021   352.50% (F)    12-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ecopack Ltd                       15-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%B           13-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   28-10-2021   18% (F)        15-10-2021     28-10-2021
Arshad Energy Ltd                 19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic
Industries Ltd                    20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Dost Steels Ltd                   20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Crescent Fibres Ltd               20-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F)        15-10-2021     28-10-2021
Amtex Ltd                         20-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   2%B            18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Crescent Jute Products Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Redco Textiles Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Shams Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   20% (F)        18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Pioneer Cement Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   50% (F)        18-10-2021     28-10-2021
First National Equities Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%B           18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B            18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Citi Pharma Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F),10%B   18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Media Times Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Balochistan Glass Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
GOC (Pak) Ltd                     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)        18-10-2021     28-10-2021
First Paramount Modaraba          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   4.5% (F)       18-10-2021     28-10-2021
The Organic Meat Company Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%B           18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   17.50% (F)     18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Service Industries Textiles Ltd   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)        18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Bunnys Ltd                        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Colony Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Hala Enterprises Ltd              21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
TRG Pakistan Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Fecto Cement Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Masood Textile Mills Ltd
Preference (M S O TP S) *         21-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.0.93*       18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
First Capital Securities
Corporation Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
First Capital Equities Ltd        21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Ados Pakistan Ltd                 21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Asim Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Hira Textile Mills Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Beco Steel Ltd                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40% (F)        18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   30% (F)        18-10-2021     28-10-2021
D.G. K han Cement Company Ltd     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)        18-10-2021     28-10-2021
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
MACPAC Films Ltd                  21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
ICC Industries Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Trust Securities
& Brokerage Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   100% (F)       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   7.5% (F)       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   28-10-2021
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            27-10-2021
Grays Leasing Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Din Textile Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   20% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13.2% (F)      20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   13% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Samin Textiles Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Unity Foods Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Kohinoor Industries Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd                         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
IBL Healthcare Ltd                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F),20%B   20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   25% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   10% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   15% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd          22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50% (ii)    20-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd-
Preference (ASLPS)*               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.12.85*      20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd-
Convertible Pref. (ASLCPS)*       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   Rs.7.16*       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3% (F)      20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Quice Food Industries Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Frontier Ceramics Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Ltd                         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Power Cement Ltd-
Preference (POWERP S)             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120% (F)       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd       22-10-2021   28-10-2021   2% (F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba                22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
AirLink Communication Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   12.5% (F),     20-10-2021     28-10-2021
                                                            7.5%B
B.F. Modaraba                     22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% (F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd                   22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Husein Industries Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Telecard Ltd                      22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B            20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Power Cement Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   30% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Zephyr Textiles Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   5% (F)         20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd          23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Tri-Star Power Ltd                23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
D.S . Industries Ltd              23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd                      23-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL            28-10-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd         21-10-2021   29-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                  22-10-2021   29-10-2021   3.7% (F),      20-10-2021     27-10-2021
                                                            331%R
Hafiz Ltd                         22-10-2021   29-10-2021   20% (F)        20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd            23-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL            29-10-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             27-10-2021   29-10-2021   35% (iii)      25-10-2021
Shahtaj Textile Ltd               20-10-2021   30-10-2021   115% (F)       15-10-2021     27-10-2021
S.S . Oil Mills Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   30% (F)        21-10-2021     27-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd               24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500% (F),      21-10-2021     30-10-2021
                                                            20%B
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      29-10-2021   30-10-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Preference                    29-10-2021   31-10-2021   3% (iii)       27-10-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     29-10-2021   31-10-2021   30% (iii)      27-10-2021
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd          25-10-2021   01-11-2021   10% (F)        21-10-2021     28-10-2021
J D W Sugar Mills Ltd#            26-10-2021   01-11-2021                  01-11-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                    29-10-2021   02-11-2021   17.5% (iii)    27-10-2021
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       29-10-2021   02-11-2021   15% (i)        27-10-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd            02-11-2021   02-11-2021   196% (iii)     29-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                   28-10-2021   03-11-2021   97.19916%R     26-10-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd#                      28-10-2021   03-11-2021                  03-11-2021
Dolmen City RE IT                 01-11-2021   03-11-2021   3.3% (i)       28-10-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                   29-10-2021   04-11-2021   NIL            04-11-2021
Baluchistan W heels Ltd           02-11-2021   04-11-2021   15% (i)        29-10-2021
United Bank Ltd                   02-11-2021   04-11-2021   40% (iii)      29-10-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       02-11-2021   04-11-2021   1500% (iii)    29-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#     03-11-2021   05-11-2021                  05-11-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        03-11-2021   05-11-2021   50% (i)        01-11-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba           23-10-2021   06-11-2021   6% (F)         21-10-2021     28-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             05-11-2021   07-11-2021   50% (iii)      03-11-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            02-11-2021   08-11-2021   20% (F),30%B   29-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                05-11-2021   08-11-2021   40% (i)        03-11-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd      05-11-2021   09-11-2021   260% (iii)     03-11-2021
Avanceon Ltd#                     03-11-2021   10-11-2021                  10-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL            23-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        23-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL            25-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd#                  20-11-2021   26-11-2021                  26-11-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5% (F)         09-12-2021     21-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/-per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KSA announces massive financial support: Fawad

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Nawaz's 'secret' meetings?: PML-N won't be a party to any deal, says Khaqan

Wall Street in Riyadh sees lingering inflation, oil hitting $100

UN says Israel move outlawing Palestinian groups unjustified

New Balochistan CM: PDM to take decision after consultations: Fazl

Read more stories