ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Ericsson's sales slide over China 5G row

AFP 25 Oct 2021

STOCKHOLM: Ericsson said Tuesday its sales dipped in the third quarter as the Swedish telecoms giant faced reprisals in China after rival Huawei was barred from selling its equipment in Sweden. China, a major market for Ericsson, accounted for just five percent of the company's turnover in the third quarter, half of what it represented in the same three-month period last year.

The global supply chain crisis also hit sales late in the third quarter, "and such issues will continue to pose a risk", Ericsson said in an earnings statement. The telecom equipment maker's overall sales fell two percent to 56.3 billion kronor ($6.5 billion, 5.6 billion euros).

The company's turnover was impacted by a drop in two key segments, network and digital services sales, in China. But its net profit was better than expected, at 5.8 billion kronor. Ericsson said it started to see initial revenues from 5G contracts, which it said were "driving growth in our core business". Ericsson is in a fierce competition with Finnish neighbour Nokia and China's Huawei to build next-generation 5G networks across the world.

But Ericsson feared repercussions in China after Swedish regulators banned Huawei and another Chinese firm, ZTE, from the country's 5G network in 2020 for security reasons.

huawei 5G Ericsson's China 5G row

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ericsson's sales slide over China 5G row

Talks fail between UniCredit, Italy over Monte dei Paschi

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

US should have pushed Ashraf Ghani harder: Khalilzad

India must stop violations of human rights: FO

Croatia eurosceptics launch campaign for euro referendum

Yellen says US is not losing control of inflation

Bollywood stars, Indian celebrities launch NFTs amid global craze

Colombia's most-wanted drug lord 'Otoniel' captured

Man shot dead in IIOJK as security tightened for minister's visit

Read more stories