KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 341,156 tonnes of cargo comprising 264,411 tonnes of import cargo and 76,754 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 264,411 comprised of 59,032 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,264 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 19,955 tonnes of DAP, 19,670 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 6,909 tonnes of Sugar, 25,374 tonnes of Wheat and 122,207 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 76,754 tonnes comprised of 60,179 tonnes of containerized cargo, 4,291 tonnes of Clinkers, 12,284 tonnes of Bulk Cement. Approximately, 3573 containers comprising of 1561 containers import and 2012 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 989 of 20’s and 272 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 14 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 679 of 20’s and 214 of 40’s loaded containers while 143 of 20’s and 381 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Nearly 10 ships namely, Al Soor II, Orchid, Sea King, Hyundai Tacoma, GSL Valerie, Elim Peace, Hansa Roternburg, Nikos P, GFS Ruby and Alkaios have berth at Karachi Port 0n 20-10-2021. Around 10 ships, namely Cma Cgm Rigoletto, Diyala, Merry Star, X-Press Bardsey Baltic Bridge, Medi Portland, Hyundai Tacoma, Torm Arawa, Hansa Roternburg and Nikos P have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 07 cargos, namely MT Karachi, Chemroad Sirius, CNC Bull, Dongli, Al Mahbooah, APL California and Kiveli were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 14 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Gas carrier ‘Al-Ruwais’ and Container vessel ‘MSC Denisse’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, Maersk Columbus, Silver Eburna and Ultra Saskatoon are expected to sail on today in the afternoon. Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port where a cargo volume of 237,809 tonnes, comprising 195,273 tonnes imports cargo and 42,536 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,648 Containers (2,604 TEUs Imports and 2,044 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours. M.T Aristidis carrying 25,500 tonnes of Palm oil is expected to take berth at Liquid Cargo Terminal on Wednesday (today), 20th October while another ship ‘Maersk Nile’ carrying Containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 21st October-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021