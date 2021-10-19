ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will begin tomorrow; Rs17m on offer

Muhammad Saleem 19 Oct 2021

LAHORE: After the successful completion of the National T20, the 2021-22 season enters into next phase with the country's premier cricket tournament - the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - beginning from Wednesday (October 20).

Over the years, the tournament has produced riveting matches, with last year's final also going down the wire and ending as a tie with Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sharing the trophy. This year, the fans can witness action up-close as the Pakistan Cricket Board will open stands for them across all venues. The entry will be free of cost and the only requirement will be the government-issued Immunisation Certification for Covid-19.

The PCB, as part of its efforts to incentivise and reward top-performing cricketers, has put PKR17million on offer with the champion side grabbing Rs 10 million and runner-up bagging Rs 5 million. The top-performers player of the tournament, best batter, best bowler and best wicketkeeper will pocket Rs 500,000 each. The player of the final will be awarded Rs 50,000.

The first five rounds of the 31-match event to be played by the first XI sides of the six Cricket Associations will be staged at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium, before the tournament moves to Karachi on 24th November.

In the first round, Iftikhar Ahmed-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will play Nauman Ali's Northern at the Gaddafi Stadium, Fawad Alam's Sindh will take on Imran Butt's Balochistan at Iqbal Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will stage the Punjab Derby with Azhar Ali's Central Punjab locking horns with Mohammad Abbas' Southern Punjab.

The last five rounds will be played at UBL Sports Complex, SBP Sports Complex and NBP Sports Complex, before the final, a five-day affair, begins at the iconic National Stadium on 25 December.

