Telenor Pakistan recognised as one of the largest taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has been recognised as one of the largest taxpayers at the first 'Taxpayers Recognition Award' ceremony in the esteemed presence of the Honourable President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi as Chief Guest.

The award ceremony was organised by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and was held at the President House in Islamabad.

Raza Zulfiqar, VP Public and Regulatory Affairs at Telenor Pakistan received the award. Telenor Pakistan remains committed to continue empowering its 50 million strong subscriber base and contributing towards the socioeconomic development of the country.

