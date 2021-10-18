ANL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.35%)
ASC 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
ASL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
FFL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
GGGL 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.27%)
GGL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.51%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.79%)
NETSOL 101.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-3.79%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.85%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
TELE 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.65%)
TRG 130.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.98 (-3.67%)
UNITY 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.34%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.83%)
BR100 4,652 Decreased By ▼ -16.15 (-0.35%)
BR30 20,487 Decreased By ▼ -405.53 (-1.94%)
KSE100 44,810 Decreased By ▼ -11.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,531 Increased By ▲ 9.03 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Telenor Pakistan recognised as one of the largest taxpayers

Press Release 18 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has been recognised as one of the largest taxpayers at the first 'Taxpayers Recognition Award' ceremony in the esteemed presence of the Honourable President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi as Chief Guest.

The award ceremony was organised by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and was held at the President House in Islamabad.

Raza Zulfiqar, VP Public and Regulatory Affairs at Telenor Pakistan received the award. Telenor Pakistan remains committed to continue empowering its 50 million strong subscriber base and contributing towards the socioeconomic development of the country.

