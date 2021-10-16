Pakistan said to pass in 50,000 tonnes sugar tender, issues new tender

HAMBURG: Pakistan's state trading agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of sugar which closed on Oct. 13, European traders said on Saturday.

The TCP has also issued a new tender for 50,000 tonnes of bagged white sugar, they said.

Pakistan tenders for 50,000 tonnes sugar, delays previous tender

The deadline for submission of price offers in the new tender is Oct. 25.