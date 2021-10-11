ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.77%)
ASL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.55%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.79%)
FFBL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.41%)
GGGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.88%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
MDTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-10.25%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.52%)
NETSOL 113.58 Decreased By ▼ -9.52 (-7.73%)
PACE 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.52%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.96%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.23%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.05 (-7.53%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.72%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-11.86%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By ▼ -116.73 (-2.51%)
BR30 20,895 Decreased By ▼ -1221.14 (-5.52%)
KSE100 43,829 Decreased By ▼ -647.88 (-1.46%)
KSE30 17,230 Decreased By ▼ -295.25 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO vaccine advisers back extra Covid jab for immunocompromised

AFP 11 Oct 2021

GENEVA: The World Health Organization's vaccine advisers on Monday recommended people with weaker immune systems should be offered an additional dose of all authorised Covid-19 vaccines.

The UN health agency's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) also said over-60s who have been fully immunised with China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccine should be offered an additional third Covid-19 vaccine dose.

The experts stressed they were not recommending an additional so-called booster dose for the population at large.

Several Covid-19 vaccines have been given WHO approval for emergency use during the pandemic: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca antibody drug important as preventative COVID-19 therapy

It is on the verge of deciding whether to give emergency use listing to India's Bharat Biotech jab.

SAGE held a four-day meeting last week to review the latest information and data on a range of vaccines for Covid-19 and other diseases.

"SAGE recommended that moderately and severely immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose of all WHO EUL (emergency use listing) Covid-19 vaccines as part of an extended primary series," the group said.

"These individuals are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe Covid-19 disease."

It also said that for people fully immunised with Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, an additional third dose of the same jab "should be offered to persons aged 60 and above".

A different vaccine "may also be considered based on vaccine supply and access considerations".

SAGE added that when implementing this recommendation, countries should initially aim at maximising two-dose coverage in that population, and thereafter administer the third dose, starting in the oldest age groups.

AstraZeneca Moderna BioNTech Pfizer Sinovac Sinopharm World Health Organization's UN health agency's Strategic Advisory Group

Comments

1000 characters

WHO vaccine advisers back extra Covid jab for immunocompromised

Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday: acting minister

Taliban best bet to get rid of ISIS: PM Imran

KSE-100 drops to lowest level since March after 648-point fall

Pakistan's rupee falls to 170.74 after back-to-back gains last week

88 people arrested over hoarding dollars: Sheikh Rashid

India's Adani Ports to stop handling containers from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan

US, EU line up over 20 more countries including Pakistan for global methane pact

Spain evacuating Afghan employees via Pakistan

Pakistan condemns India's arrest of 1,400 Kashmiris in IIOJK

Read more stories