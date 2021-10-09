ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 8, 2021).

===============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================================
Member                               Company                            Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                   of Shares
===============================================================================================
M/s. Ktrade Securities               Colony Textile Mills                    500           5.63
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500           5.63
RAH Sec.                             Fauji Bin Qasim                     150,000          23.20
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            150,000          23.20
BMA Capital                          Indus Dyeing                          1,000         248.43
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000         248.43
AKD Sec.                             Kohat Cement                        100,000         168.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100,000         168.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                   Meezan Bank Ltd.                     37,500         139.92
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             37,500         139.92
M/s. Ktrade Securities               National Refinery                       500         300.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500         300.00
Fikree's (SMC)                       NetSol Technologies                   1,000         122.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000         122.00
Sherman Sec.                         Octopus Digital Ltd.                  8,500          42.55
BMA Capital                                                               16,700          64.26
Bhayani Sec.                                                               1,860          62.00
Multiline Sec.                                                             1,000          57.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                                        3,877          56.87
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                                                           1,000          40.60
Darson Sec.                                                                  500          67.00
JS Global Cap.                                                               500          54.00
MRA Sec.                                                                   6,000          64.40
Equity Master Sec.                                                           911          54.20
Baba Equities                                                             10,000          67.50
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             50,848          59.78
Arif Habib Ltd.                      Thatta Cement Co.                   200,000          25.20
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            200,000          25.20
Darson Sec.                          TPL Corp Ltd.                        25,000          25.15
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             25,000          25.15
M/s. Ktrade Securities               TPL Properties Ltd                  800,000          52.61
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            800,000          52.61
Trust Securities                     Treet Corporation                    10,000          85.00
                                     Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000          85.00
===============================================================================================
                                     Total Turnover                    1,376,348
===============================================================================================

