KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 8, 2021).

=============================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================================== M/s. Ktrade Securities Colony Textile Mills 500 5.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 5.63 RAH Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 150,000 23.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 23.20 BMA Capital Indus Dyeing 1,000 248.43 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 248.43 AKD Sec. Kohat Cement 100,000 168.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 168.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Meezan Bank Ltd. 37,500 139.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 37,500 139.92 M/s. Ktrade Securities National Refinery 500 300.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 300.00 Fikree's (SMC) NetSol Technologies 1,000 122.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 122.00 Sherman Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 8,500 42.55 BMA Capital 16,700 64.26 Bhayani Sec. 1,860 62.00 Multiline Sec. 1,000 57.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani 3,877 56.87 Fawad Yusuf Sec. 1,000 40.60 Darson Sec. 500 67.00 JS Global Cap. 500 54.00 MRA Sec. 6,000 64.40 Equity Master Sec. 911 54.20 Baba Equities 10,000 67.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,848 59.78 Arif Habib Ltd. Thatta Cement Co. 200,000 25.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 25.20 Darson Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 25,000 25.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 25.15 M/s. Ktrade Securities TPL Properties Ltd 800,000 52.61 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 52.61 Trust Securities Treet Corporation 10,000 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 85.00 =============================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,376,348 ===============================================================================================

