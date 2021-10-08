ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,479 Decreased By ▼ -146.26 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,512 Decreased By ▼ -39.48 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira briefly touches new record low

Reuters Updated 08 Oct 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened to a record low against the dollar on Friday, hit by concerns over the credibility of monetary policy as well as underlying strength in the dollar.

The lira stood at 8.93 at 1013 GMT, recovering some of its losses from a new all-time low of 8.9750 it hit earlier but still 0.5% weaker than a close of 8.8800 on Thursday. The currency has weakened 16% to the dollar this year.

Bankers said the lira weakness was due in part to a Reuters report citing sources who said President Tayyip Erdogan was losing confidence in the central bank governor on monetary policy direction. The US currency has also been strengthening with rising US bond yields.

Erdogan's communications director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter that the Reuters report was "fake news" without elaborating, driving some of the recovery in lira, traders said.

The US dollar index rose marginally to 94.291, not too far from a 12-month high of 94.504 hit in late September. Traders are also awaiting US payroll data for September.

Turkish lira edges close to record low as dollar firms

Last month Turkey's central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18%, which analysts said was further evidence of political interference by Erdogan, a self-described enemy of interest rates.

Data since the rate cut showed annual inflation hit a two-and-a-half year high of 19.58% in September.

Turkish lira

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira briefly touches new record low

NSC discusses internal security issues, Afghanistan situation

Full vaccination mandatory for students from November 30: Dr Faisal

Blast targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city

Back-to-back gains: Pakistan's rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Roshan Digital Accounts: Pace picks up as inflow crosses $2.4 billion in 13 months

India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate for $2.4 billion: government

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

Read more stories