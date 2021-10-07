ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street ends with solid gains; investors hail U.S. debt-ceiling truce

Reuters Updated 08 Oct 2021

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday in a broad-based rally led by heavyweight technology shares, as a truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in the U.S. Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default this month.

Mega-cap stocks, including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp, jumped and were the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The U.S. Senate took a step toward passing a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority, which would put off another partisan showdown until December.

Uncertainty over the debt-ceiling negotiations was one concern investors cited in September as the S&P 500 logged its biggest monthly percentage drop since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

"Today's (market) is driven by a slight move in Washington towards rationality about being able to pay their bills, write some checks," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

Wall Street tumbles as rising Treasury yields sink Big Tech

Meanwhile, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped last week by the most in three months, suggesting the labor market recovery was regaining momentum as the latest wave of COVID-19 infections began to subside.

The closely watched monthly U.S. jobs report is due on Friday.

"Today's numbers reinforce the expectation that employment will take a significant step up in the coming months, and I think that's positive for the economy," said Brad Neuman, director of market strategy at Alger.

"The market climbed its wall of worry today as fears of a debt-ceiling impasse receded and hopes for an acceleration in employment gains were reinforced."

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% to end at 34,760.34 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.83% to 4,399.82.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.04% to 14,653.38.

The S&P 500 materials and consumer discretionary indexes were among the strongest performers of 11 sectors.

U.S.-traded Chinese stocks including Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings surged as concerns around U.S.-Sino trade relations and Evergrande's debt crisis appeared to ease.

Investors will soon turn their attention to third-quarter earnings reports that start to arrive in earnest next week. Analysts on average estimate S&P 500 companies' earnings per share rose 29% in the third quarter, according to Refinitiv.

Levi Strauss & Co shares jumped after the jeans maker beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates.

Wall Street S&P 500 Apple Inc U.S. Senate Dow Jones Industrial Average Amazon

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street ends with solid gains; investors hail U.S. debt-ceiling truce

NCOC allows resumption of normal classes across all educational institutes

UN rights body agrees to establish investigator on Afghanistan

New Zealand want to reschedule Pakistan tour: Ramiz

Cash airlifts planned to bypass Taliban and help Afghans

At least 20 killed, over 300 injured as earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

'Irresponsible remarks': Maryam Nawaz creating problems for herself, says Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan's rupee strengthens against US dollar

Moscow to invite Taliban to Afghanistan talks on October 20

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to indict Zahir Jaffer, others on Oct 14

KSE-100 ends 213 points higher after mid-day profit-taking

Read more stories