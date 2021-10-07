At least 20 killed, over 300 injured as earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

At least 20 people were killed while more than 300 suffered injuries when an earthquake hit Balochistan in the early hours of Thursday, Aaj News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was centered near the province's Harnai district and had a depth of 15 kilometres. It added that the quake had a longitude of 67.96 east and a latitude of 30.08 north.

Tremors were felt in Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman.

The quake caused damage to several vehicles and the roofs and walls of several buildings collapsed. The worst-affected area was Harnai, where a lack of paved roads, electricity and mobile phone coverage hampered rescue efforts.

Harnai District Deputy Commissioner Sohail Anwar Hashmi said six children were also among the deceased. He added that the injured, which include women and children, have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Harnai.

"There are reports that some 15 coal miners are trapped in a mine on the outskirts of the town due to the quake," he mentioned.

In a tweet, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said that assistance and evacuation efforts are under way. "Blood, ambulances, emergency assistance, [helicopters] and rest all things are placed ... All departments are working on it," he stated.

"People are being evacuated and government departments along with major support by army, 12 corps, FC in Aviation and rest being made."

Rescue operation underway

Rescue and relief operation is underway after the devastating earthquake in Balochistan, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Pakistan Army's special rescue and relief team is being airlifted to Quetta and Harnai, the NDMA spokesperson said on Twitter.

A few days ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Swat and adjacent areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The epicenter of the earthquake was reported to be in the border area of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan. Though it sent a wave of fear among people who came out of their houses, no loss to property or casualty has been reported so far from any area.

In 2005, Pakistan witnessed the deadliest earthquake in its history as 80,000 people lost their lives in Azad Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The quake destroyed thousands of homes and buildings.