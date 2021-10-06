ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
Commanders take notice of Indian army’s malicious propaganda

NNI 06 Oct 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday presided over the 244th Corps Commanders Conference held at General Headquarters.

According to the statement issued by the ISPR, the forum took a comprehensive review of evolving security situation in the region with a particular focus on border management and internal security. The forum was apprised on measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard-earned peace and stability.

Pakistan Army's top brass reviews evolving regional security situation

Taking serious note of the malicious propaganda by the Indian military, the forum expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity. The baseless propaganda only reflects their frustration and an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions especially gross human rights violations, being committed in IIOJK, the COAS remarked on the occasion. Forum expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian-cum-security situation in Afghanistan concluding that meaningful engagement and sustained support by the international community is imperative for paving way for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the larger region.

The COAS appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and conduct of joint exercises in the Operational and Counter-Terrorism domain.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa ISPR IIOJK Indian Army propaganda

