Food, other essential items handed over to Afghan authorities

PESHAWAR: Eight trucks loaded with food items and other essentials have been handed over to authorities concerned for Afghanistan at Torkham border. Six trucks donated by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and two of Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) comprising flour, sugar, pulses, ghee, rice etc. were separately granted to Afghan officials.

In this connection a simple gathering was initiated at the zero point of Torkham borders where Assistant Commissioner (AC), Landi Kotal Akbar Iftekhar and officials of TRCS handed over humanitarian aid to his counterpart, Mulla Ghazi.

Speaking on the occasion AC, Akbar Iftikhar said that earlier Pakistan has extended all possible assistance to its neighbor, Afghanistan and will continue humanitarian base aid to Afghan people to avoid human catastrophe.

Mullah Ghazi, the Afghan government official thanked Pakistan who helped them in time of need. Afghanistan is passing through critical situation therefore Muslim Ummah should come forward and play its due role by helping people of Afghanistan.

