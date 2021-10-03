PAJCCI for resolving Afghan transit trade issues

PESHAWAR: A five-member delegation of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) held a meeting with Director General Transit and Trade Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh during his visit to Directorate of Trade Custom House, Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the delegation was led by newly elected Vice President of PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

Director Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed, Deputy Director Ghulam Khan, Asfandyar, and Deputy Director Torkhem Border Amanat Khan were also present.

The delegation member congratulated DG Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh over assuming office of his new appointment.

They also appreciated services rendered by outgoing DG Transit Trade, Raza Ahmad Khan and former Director Trade, Amjad Rehman.

Both the officials, the delegation members added, during their one and a half year tenure have worked a lot for resolution of problems being faced by businessmen dealing in Afghan Transit Trade.

They also played a pivotal role in opening of Ghulam Khan border for Pak-Afghan trade, the delegation members observed.

PAJCCI delegation apprised DG Transit Trade that 1965 Trade Agreement remained in vogue for around 45 years and there were very nominal complaints of people related to transit trade.

However, they continued, the Pak-Afghan Transit Trade Agreement signed in 2010 has a lot of lacuna, as a result of which 70 percent of transit trade business has been shifted from Karachi port to Chabahar port in Iran.

They demanded amendments in 2010 Afghan Transit Trade Agreement at the earliest through consultation of all the stakeholders.

They also demanded revoking of SRO 121 and to allow Good in Transit to Afghanistan (GITA) to transport containers and lose cargo in train from Peshawar to Karachi and from Karachi to Chaman (Balochistan).