PM felicitates nation on tax collection by FBR

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday felicitated the nation on the upward economic trajectory as the Federal Board of Revenue collected Rs1,395 billion revenue in first quarter against the target of Rs1,211 billion.

