US Embassy officials visit NUST

ISLAMABAD: Officials from the US Embassy in Islamabad visited Innovation & Commercialisation Directorate at NUST...
02 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Officials from the US Embassy in Islamabad visited Innovation & Commercialisation Directorate at NUST on September 29, 2021, to discuss areas where NUST can collaborate with the US embassy. Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector (RIC), Muhammad Anwar Fareid, Director Innovation and Commercialisation, representatives from NUST IP Office and CAC received the delegation.

The US Embassy delegation was led by Daniel Froats, Economic Counselor and accompanied by Phillip Assis, Deputy Cultural Affairs Officer, Ms Jane Park, Economic Officer (IPR) and Nasir Rao, Economist.

The broader agenda of the meeting was to develop collaboration with the US through its representatives in Pakistan for enhancing the bilateral partnership in industrial and R&D ventures. The parties agreed to support each other for promoting the brand protection and entrepreneurial culture in the country.

Moreover, the US Embassy agreed to support NUST for the upcoming National IP and Brand Protection Summit as well as in promoting women inventors and entrepreneurs through providing them various platforms to exhibit their work.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

