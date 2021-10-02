ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 02 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (October 1, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 01.10.2021   VALUE 01.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1191% PA            0.6309% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0926% PA            0.6574% PA
For 12 months          -0.0094% PA            0.8656% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0094% PA            1.3656% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0094% PA            1.6156% PA
For  4 years           -0.0094% PA            1.8656% PA
For  5 years           -0.0094% PA            1.9906% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 01.10.2021   VALUE 01.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.1744% PA            0.5756% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.0926% PA            0.6574% PA
For 12 Months           0.1020% PA            0.9770% PA
For  2 Years            0.1020% PA            1.4770% PA
For  3 Years            0.1020% PA            1.7270% PA
For  4 years            0.1020% PA            1.9770% PA
For  5 years            0.1020% PA            2.1020% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 01.10.2021   VALUE 01.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3126% PA            1.0626% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2829% PA            1.0329% PA
For 12 Months           0.2416% PA            1.1166% PA
For  2 Years            0.2416% PA            1.6166% PA
For  3 Years            0.2416% PA            1.8666% PA
For  4 years            0.2416% PA            2.1166% PA
For  5 years            0.2416% PA            2.2416% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 01.10.2021   VALUE 01.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1705% PA            0.5795% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2058% PA            0.5442% PA
For 12 Months           0.1852% PA            0.6898% PA
For  2 Years            0.1852% PA            1.1898% PA
For  3 Years            0.1852% PA            1.4398% PA
For  4 Years            0.1852% PA            1.6898% PA
For  5 years            0.1852% PA            1.8148% PA
========================================================

