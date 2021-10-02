Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (October 1, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 01.10.2021 VALUE 01.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1191% PA 0.6309% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0926% PA 0.6574% PA For 12 months -0.0094% PA 0.8656% PA For 2 Years -0.0094% PA 1.3656% PA For 3 Years -0.0094% PA 1.6156% PA For 4 years -0.0094% PA 1.8656% PA For 5 years -0.0094% PA 1.9906% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 01.10.2021 VALUE 01.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1744% PA 0.5756% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.0926% PA 0.6574% PA For 12 Months 0.1020% PA 0.9770% PA For 2 Years 0.1020% PA 1.4770% PA For 3 Years 0.1020% PA 1.7270% PA For 4 years 0.1020% PA 1.9770% PA For 5 years 0.1020% PA 2.1020% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 01.10.2021 VALUE 01.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3126% PA 1.0626% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2829% PA 1.0329% PA For 12 Months 0.2416% PA 1.1166% PA For 2 Years 0.2416% PA 1.6166% PA For 3 Years 0.2416% PA 1.8666% PA For 4 years 0.2416% PA 2.1166% PA For 5 years 0.2416% PA 2.2416% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 01.10.2021 VALUE 01.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2058% PA 0.5442% PA For 12 Months 0.1852% PA 0.6898% PA For 2 Years 0.1852% PA 1.1898% PA For 3 Years 0.1852% PA 1.4398% PA For 4 Years 0.1852% PA 1.6898% PA For 5 years 0.1852% PA 1.8148% PA ========================================================

