Income tax return filing deadline extended till 15th

N H Zuberi 01 Oct 2021

KARACHI: After listening to the problems being faced by taxpayers in filing income tax returns, which were highlighted by a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) at a meeting held in Islamabad on Thursday, the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Shaukat Tarin announced to extend the last date for filing income tax returns by 15 days till October 15, 2021.

KCCI delegation, which was led by Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President KCCI Zubair Motiwala, comprised of Vice Chairman BMG Haroon Farooki & Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil and President KCCI Muhammad Idrees who appreciated the finance minister for understanding the hardships being faced by taxpayers in filing income tax return and accordingly announcing relief.

TY2021: FBR receives over 1m income tax returns so far

According to delegation members, while underscoring the need to modify the ineffective taxation policies, expressed deep concerns over implementation of Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021 which, they feared, would start from Karachi as it has been observed from time to time that all such laws carrying penalties always start from Karachi and stay confined mostly to this city only.

If Karachi has to pay all the taxes and suffer penalties as well then why Karachi was not receiving development funds in proportion to its contribution, they asked and reiterated KCCI’s demand to replace term ‘under-filers’ in the controversial ordinance with ‘non-filers’.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

