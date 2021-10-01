Unvaccinated people to face new curbs

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Thursday, announced that fresh restrictions will be applicable from today (Friday) for non-vaccinated individuals.

According to the NCOC, people will not be allowed to use railway and airline services without showing their vaccination cards.

In addition, people who do not get vaccinated will not be able to enter wedding halls, shopping malls, hotels, and guest houses from today (Friday). The NCOC further announced that vaccination certificates will be made “mandatory for domestic travellers from October 1.”

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced to lift the ban on serving meals and beverages on all domestic flight operations from October 1, following the NCOC announcement of easing Covid-19 restrictions amid a downward trend in cases, says a notification issued by the CAA.

However, the CAA has asked passengers and crew members to wear face masks throughout the flight.

The CAA statement added that other Covid-19 SOPs issued by the authority will remain in place.

The aviation authority had imposed a ban on serving meals during all domestic flights in November last year due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

According to a spokesperson of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), “From October 1, only vaccinated passengers will be able to travel on all domestic and international flights of PIA.”

“Vaccination certificates will be checked at the airport upon receipt of the boarding card,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the administration of the national carrier has issued instructions to all concerned departments to implement these policies.

The NCOC has reported 39 more coronavirus deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of deaths to 27,729.

According to the figure released by the NCOC, 1,742 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

After the emergence of new cases, the nationwide cases tally has surged to 1,245,127.

During the past 24 hours, a total of 52,635 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, whereas, the positivity ratio stood at 3.30 percent.

The number of patients in critical care was 3,768.

However, 2,377 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, whereas, the total recoveries stood at 1,169,566.

Furthermore, 457,458 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 431,092 in Punjab, 173,796 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 105,417 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 32,916 in Balochistan, 34,127 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK),and 10,321 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Countrywide, a total 975,361 vaccine jabs were administered to the people in the past 24 hours taking the total vaccine tally to 80,508,569, of which 27,405,873 people have received double doses, while 58,405,873 people have received single dose of the vaccine.

