Deadline to file tax returns extended till October 15

  • FBR's Iris portal had earlier faced hours-long non-functionality
BR Web Desk 30 Sep 2021

The date to file tax returns has been extended till October 15, Aaj News reported on Thursday, a development that comes as a welcome one after the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Iris portal -- the platform used to submit returns -- suffered hours-long non-functionality on the day of the original deadline.

Hours before deadline, FBR’s Iris portal becomes non-functional

Earlier, the FBR had said that the last date of filing of returns would be September 30, 2021, and will not be extended for individuals, Association of Persons (AoPs), and companies, which are required to file income tax returns by the due date.

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

However, it said that it would "generously grant extensions in all cases of hardship of any nature".

Reports suggest Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin decided to extend the date considering demands from the business community.

FBR receives 150,000 tax returns in a single day

On September 28, FBR received a record number of 150,000 income tax returns, which was the highest ever number filed in a single day.

Pakistan FBR fiscal year 21 tax returns

