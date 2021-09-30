Deadline to file tax returns extended till October 15

The date to file tax returns has been extended till October 15, Aaj News reported on Thursday, a development that comes as a welcome one after the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Iris portal -- the platform used to submit returns -- suffered hours-long non-functionality on the day of the original deadline.

Earlier, the FBR had said that the last date of filing of returns would be September 30, 2021, and will not be extended for individuals, Association of Persons (AoPs), and companies, which are required to file income tax returns by the due date.

However, it said that it would "generously grant extensions in all cases of hardship of any nature".

Reports suggest Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin decided to extend the date considering demands from the business community.

On September 28, FBR received a record number of 150,000 income tax returns, which was the highest ever number filed in a single day.