Sep 30, 2021
FBR receives 150,000 tax returns in a single day

Recorder Report 30 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received record number of 150,000 income tax returns in a single day, ie, on September 28.

The FBR has announced no extension in the date of filing of income tax returns for the Tax Year 2021.

The FBR has reiterated its position that there shall not be any extension in the statutory date of filing of income tax returns for Tax Year 2021. The last date of filing of income tax returns for individuals, AoPs and companies having special tax year is 30th September.

Tax returns: Computation formulae to be corrected without delay: FBR

The FBR has stated that the system is working seamlessly and around 150,000 returns were filed on 28th September, which was highest ever number filed in a single day.

In the meantime, the FBR, like last year has enhanced its system capacity to provide seamless services to the taxpayers.

The FBR has urged the taxpayers to file their income tax returns before the deadline to avoid legal complications.

