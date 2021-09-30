ANL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.77%)
ASC 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.4%)
BOP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
BYCO 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.51%)
FCCL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FFBL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GGL 35.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.8%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
KAPCO 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.21%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.82%)
NETSOL 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.32%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
PAEL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.6%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.87%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.57%)
TELE 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.57%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.88%)
WTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At event with UN envoy, US says committed to Taiwan's international participation

Reuters 30 Sep 2021

TAIPEI: The United States remains committed to expanding Taiwan's space for international participation, a senior US diplomat said at an event with Taiwan's foreign minister that was also attended by the deputy US ambassador to the United Nations.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, blocks the island from taking part in most global bodies such as the United Nations, saying it is a Chinese province with no right to the trappings of a state.

Speaking at a virtual panel on the UN Sustainable Development Goals on Wednesday, Jeremy Cornforth, deputy director of the de facto US embassy the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said tech heavyweight Taiwan was committed to using its technological prowess "for the common good".

Cornforth noted Taiwan was prevented from meaningful participation in bodies including the World Health Assembly, but said the event would highlight how Taiwan is using its technological prowess to help the international community solve shared challenges.

"The United States remains committed to expanding Taiwan's international space," he added, in comments released by AIT on Thursday.

AIT said Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations Jeffrey Prescott gave closing remarks, though gave no details.

Washington has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is its strongest international backer and routinely denounces Chinese pressure against the island.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told the same event that Taiwan was an "indispensable" member of the international community.

"It is now the time for the United Nations to take action to resolve Taiwan's improper exclusion from the United Nations system," his ministry cited him as saying.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Republic of China - Taiwan's formal name - being replaced at the United Nations by the People's Republic of China in Beijing, which continues to claim the right to represent Taiwan globally.

The democratically elected government of Taiwan says only its people have the right to speak for it on the world stage.

United States UNITED NATIONS Taiwan's Taiwan's foreign minister UN Sustainable Development Goals

Comments

1000 characters

At event with UN envoy, US says committed to Taiwan's international participation

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

FBR receives 150,000 tax returns in a single day

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Global increase in oil prices: Massive hike in POL products’ prices worked out

JPMorgan cautions a US default to be ‘potentially catastrophic’

Nepra faces criticism from Karachi power consumers

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

Perishable commodities: MoC told to speed up export ban process

Cabinet approves contract manufacturing for pharma sector, says Razak Dawood

PM asks embassies, missions to help boost exports

Read more stories