ANL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.5%)
ASC 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.11%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (9.07%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.6%)
GGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.93%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.2%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.68%)
KAPCO 35.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.45%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.15%)
NETSOL 119.95 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (6.53%)
PACE 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.41%)
PAEL 27.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
POWER 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.66%)
PTC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.17%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.09%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 161.25 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.11%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.24%)
WTL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.54%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By ▲ 18.34 (0.39%)
BR30 22,381 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.5%)
KSE100 45,016 Increased By ▲ 197.89 (0.44%)
KSE30 17,718 Increased By ▲ 75.54 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Gold ekes out gains but firm dollar, bond yields hit appeal

Reuters Updated 28 Sep 2021

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by concerns over the possible fallout from debt-laden developer China Evergrande's crisis, though a firm dollar and gains in US Treasury yields kept the safe-haven metal in a narrow range.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,751.96 per ounce by 0312 GMT, while US gold futures were flat at $1,752.70.

"Gold seems content to range between $1,740 and $1,760 at the moment with Asian buyers adding to longs on dips with Evergrande and China growth fears encouraging regional buyers to add more weight in gold as a haven play," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Spot gold may keep rising towards $1,856

However, gold still remains a sell on rallies, he added.

China Evergrande has 30 days to make the payment before it falls into default, while its wealth management unit is now being investigated. Gains in the greenback-denominated bullion were, however, limited by a firmer dollar.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields held close to three-month peak, touched on Monday on signals the US Federal Reserve is shifting towards tighter policy.

US central bank officials tied reduction in Federal Reserve's monthly bond purchases to continued job growth, with a September employment report now a potential trigger for the central bank's bond "taper."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to testify later in the day before Congress on the central bank's policy response to the pandemic. Powell said the central bank would move against unchecked inflation if needed.

While gold is often considered a hedge against higher inflation, a rate hike would increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 990.32 on Monday.

Silver was steady at $22.64 per ounce.

Platinum rose 0.3% to $983.08 per ounce, while palladium eased 0.3% to $1,957.94.

