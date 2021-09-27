Bank of Punjab and UAF join hands

FAISALABAD: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have entered into collaboration, where the parties shall work together for the betterment of fresh Agri graduates and entrepreneurs associated with the university.

Under this arrangement, fresh graduates will be accepted for internship and Jobs. Further, farmers and graduates associated with the university will also be eligible for financing under BOP's own product range as well as under Govt's subsidized schemes i.e., Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan & Punjab Rozgar.

These farmers and graduates will be encouraged to avail financing facilities to update their Agri-infrastructure and move towards more modern farming techniques. University shall now also promote BOP's agri products through expos arranged by them.

BOP shall also conduct informative sessions for UAF faculty and students regarding financing facilities offered by the Bank. The Bank of Punjab may also participate as a sponsor in upcoming startup competitions arranged by University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

This inclusiveness will empower farmers and graduates through better economic outcome and provide them sufficient cash flows to meet their day to day agri-business expenses.

The signing ceremony held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad was attended by Asif Riaz (Group Head Retail & Priority Sectors Lending), Alia Zafar (Group Head People and Organizational Excellence Group), Sarfraz Hussain (Head Agri Credit Division), while University of Agriculture Faisalabad was represented by Professor Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan (Vice Chancellor), Professor Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi (Pro Vice-Chancellor), Professor Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir (Director ORIC) & deans of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Riaz (Group Head-Retail & Priority Sectors Lending) said, "I'm hopeful that this collaboration will be a productive and effective effort for agriculture community, agriculture graduates and our country. Through this collaboration, both organizations will be working together in promoting farm mechanization, community development and building an agriculture eco-system".

In a joint statement, Alia Zafar (Group Head People and Organizational Excellence Group-BOP) & Professor Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan (Vice Chancellor-UAF) shared that, "We are excited to partner on this initiative that has the potential to transform the agricultural landscape of Pakistan by promoting organized financial inclusion of farming community and agri graduates to improve farming practices".-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021