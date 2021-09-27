ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Sep 27, 2021
Editorials

Details of gifts to PM

27 Sep 2021

EDITORIAL: Why is the government so reluctant to share details about gifts received by the prime minister from other heads of state, governments, etc.? And what on earth led it to believe that "disclosure of such information (is) potentially damaging (for) the interests of the country in the conduct of international relations"? Even if the legality of the issue, which for some reason the government has called into question, is put aside for a while, Imran Khan himself ought to be embarrassed by the statements of some of his staunchest supporters in the cabinet division since he practically went to town on an earlier reference filed against the leadership of two major opposition parties based on information provided by the Toshakhana. He even waxed eloquent about the need for transparency in the matter of gifts to heads of state, and gave the example of the "Israeli police, not opposition" investigating their prime minister because he took gifts from visiting dignitaries.

It is, as a matter of constitutional fact, very much the right of the people to have transparent and up-to-date information about any personal gifts their representatives take in their name. And any attempts to complicate such matters by employing legal spin on them are actually contrary to the spirit of democracy. The PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) government, especially, was expected to set a welcome example in this regard because of all its promises about "Westminster-style democracy" and all that in the run-up to, and even after, the 2018 election. Disclosing gifts received from foreign dignitaries, which is pretty much the norm all over the world, should be a regular feature of running the affairs of the state. Besides, why would anybody want to keep such information under wraps, unless of course they have something to hide?

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

