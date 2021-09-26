Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
26 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (September 18, 2021).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 24-09-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 13,200 180 13,380 12,980 + 400/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 14,146 193 14,339 13,911 + 428/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.