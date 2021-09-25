Dr Ahson joins Sindh Healthcare Commission as CEO

KARACHI: Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqi has joined Sindh Healthcare Commission as the new Chief Executive Officer effective from September 24.

Dr Ahson Siddiqi has vast experience comprising 35 years in the Healthcare delivery sector in the Province of Sindh. He is a qualified chest and public health physician and served in different capacities in Health Department Govt of Sindh, Agha Khan University Hospital, and pharmaceutical sector of Pakistan.

In Sindh government, he has worked in administrative as well as clinical positions at primary and tertiary care levels. His last assignment was with Hilton Pharma (Pvt.) Ltd, one of the top companies in marketing research brands in Pakistan. He was serving there as Chief Operating Officer.

Syed Baqar Raza Rizvi handed over the charge to Dr Qavi and he will continue his role as Director.—PR

