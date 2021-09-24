ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Sep 24, 2021
World

EU pushes for UN rights rapporteur to monitor Afghanistan

AFP 24 Sep 2021

GENEVA: The European Union is urging the UN Human Rights Council to appoint a special rapporteur for Afghanistan, with a draft resolution circulated on Friday particularly targeting discrimination against women.

The rapporteur would "monitor the situation of human rights as it develops in Afghanistan," the draft says.

In the aftermath of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on August 15, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and the EU have called for the rights council to launch a mechanism to follow violations in Afghanistan.

"We strongly condemn the acts of violence and intimidation committed by the Taliban. Those responsible must be held to account," France's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Jerome Bonnafont, speaking in the name of the EU's 26 member states, told the council.

"We urge the provisional government appointed by the Taliban to respect international law on human rights ... including the rights of women and girls," he added.

Hundreds protest in Kabul to demand release of Afghan foreign reserves

The rapporteur would submit an annual report to the rights council on the situation in Afghanistan and recommend improvements.

The draft "condemns discrimination against women and girls in all its forms and reminds all parties that all forms of violence against women, including sexual and gender-based violence, as well as child, early and forced marriage constitute violations and abuses of their human rights and fundamental freedoms".

The Taliban were notorious for their oppressive rule from 1996 to 2001, when women were banned from school or work and only allowed to leave the house with a male chaperone.

China says it will maintain communication with new Afghan government

They have promised to change, saying they will respect women's rights within the framework of Islamic sharia law, but many remain sceptical.

Not a single woman was appointed to the provisional government and the Talibans seem to be incrementally stripping away Afghans' freedoms.

The draft has already been presented at an informal meeting in Geneva which heard calls for the rapporteur to be empowered to look into past rights violations as well, or for a more robust mechanism to be set up to monitor Afghanistan such as a group of experts.

