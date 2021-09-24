ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Zameen.com organises Business Connect in Karachi

24 Sep 2021

Karachi: Zameen.com recently organised its flagship Zameen Business Connect Event. This initiative is aimed at engaging the company’s affiliates by presenting them with high quality real estate projects that provide safe and profitable investment opportunities.

Over the past few months, several such events have been organised across the country, with the latest edition taking place at Cliffvista, Karachi. This is the first such event to take place in the city for the past 1.5 years with attendance almost double than was previously expected.

On the occasion, Zameen’s Senior Director (South) Taha Mehmood stated that the Affiliate program was an essential part of Zameen’s business model and that steps were being taken to expand the affiliate network even further, in order to best facilitate the country’s real estate industry and all stakeholders involved.

Similarly, Director CPML (Karachi) Agha Israr reiterated the significance of Zameen’s Affiliate network and further talked about the various benefits that the company offered to its members. He revealed that being a part of the network provided Zameen Affiliates access to useful and unique resources like Propforce, and gave them the chance to explore the most profitable investment opportunities in their regions.

Zameen’s Senior Manager (Affiliate Network) Agha Sultan also took the opportunity to address the attendees at the event. He said that Zameen Affiliates already have an edge over other realtors because of their access to Zameen.com’s exclusive inventory. He further explained that Zameen.com held the exclusive marketing and sales rights for these projects, and that Propforce allowed for this inventory to be extended to sales agencies and individual realtors, giving them unparalleled access to the country’s property market. PR

