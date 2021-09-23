International community's aid to Afghan people pivotal: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the international community’s engagement and provision of necessary humanitarian and developmental assistance to the people of Afghanistan is pivotal.

Talking to President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer in New York on Thursday, Qureshi highlighted the contributions made by Pakistan towards the mitigation of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, especially through its support for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor and provision of assistance comprising of food and medicines.

He said the international community must also provide support to the countries hosting Afghan refugees in line with the principle of international responsibility and burden sharing.

The FM stated that there is a need to promote peace and stability in the war-torn country.

Meeting with counterparts of Austria, Slovenia

In separate meetings with foreign ministers of Austria and Slovenia, Qureshi said that Pakistan made all-out efforts to facilitate the evacuation and relocation of diplomats and staff of embassies and international organisations from Afghanistan.

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

On the occasion, he apprised the envoys about India's human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He also shared the 131-page dossier documenting India’s grave violations of human rights, international humanitarian law and UN Security Council resolutions in the valley.

The foreign minister also invited his Slovenian counterpart Anže Logar to visit Pakistan.

Peace important to maintain stability

On September 22, Qureshi met with the foreign ministers of Norway, Portugal, Ireland, and Egypt and highlighted the importance of continued and positive engagement of the international community with Afghanistan.

About ties with the United States, the FM said that Pakistan wants a strong relationship with the US beyond counter-terrorism and Afghanistan after the withdrawal of troops from Kabul.

World must recognise ‘new reality’ in Afghanistan: Qureshi

He pointed out that Pakistan wants to leverage its connectivity infrastructure including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to enhance regional trade and economic integration.

He said Pakistan has shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics and can work with the US to generate economic activity on the Pakistan and Afghanistan border which will help Afghanistan.

Qureshi said an economically strong Pakistan can play a vital role for prosperity in the region that has suffered through 40 years of war in Afghanistan.